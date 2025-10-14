Honoring Retired Trooper Ondus

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of retired New York State Police Trooper Mark A. Ondus, who passed away on October 9, 2025 from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attack. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, October 15 from sunrise to sunset.

“I am directing flags across New York State to be lowered in honor of retired New York State Police Trooper Mark A. Ondus,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Trooper Ondus’ family and loved ones as we honor his life and memory. Trooper Ondus served the community when New York needed heroes the most, and we are deeply grateful for his steadfast service, dedication, and sacrifice.”

Trooper Ondus retired from the New York State Police after 26 years of dedicated service on January 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife Tammy, his sons, Charles, Sebastian, Nicholas, and his daughter Tauni.