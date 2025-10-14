Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $80 Million to Support Expanded Use of Zero-Emission Vehicles Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly $80 million in state funding has been awarded to help seven transit providers expand their use of zero-emission vehicles under the state’s Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program (ZETT). The program supports the Governor’s nation-leading agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve New York’s energy goals.

“New York’s push to transition public transit agencies to zero-emission fleets is a crucial step in achieving our clean energy goals,” Governor Hochul said. “Increasing the number of zero-emission transit vehicles in every corner of our state will deliver cleaner air and healthier communities across New York.”

New York State State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make targeted, smart investments in zero emission transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and NYSDOT’s ZETT program is focused on providing clean transportation alternatives for areas across the Empire State. The Zero-Emission Transit Transition (ZETT) program offers local New York transit agencies a unique opportunity to invest in climate-friendly vehicles for their respective fleets, which will help improve the health of local communities while reducing the state’s carbon footprint.”

Non-MTA transit authorities were encouraged to apply for funding to support the acquisition of zero-emission transit vehicles, construction of facilities and utility infrastructure for charging and fueling, and necessary planning and design phases for zero-emission capital projects.

Award recipients and their projects:

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) – $17.5 million: This project will involve the planning, design, and construction of a new training and maintenance facility to support a zero-emission fleet that will cover service in Schenectady and Montgomery Counties, and parts of Saratoga County. The project also includes the purchase of two hydrogen-electric/fuel-cell buses.

Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) – $17.5 million: This project will consolidate facilities and operations in Oneida County to support the transition to a zero-emission fleet, allowing for potential expansion to Madison and Herkimer Counties. The project also includes the purchase of battery-electric and/or hydrogen-electric/fuel-cell vehicles.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) – $17.5 million: This project will install two lanes of charging infrastructure at the Cold Spring Bus Garage and fund the purchase of 18 battery-electric buses. Additionally, a feasibility study will be conducted to determine the infrastructure requirements and costs of expanding the zero-emission fleet to the Frontier and Babcock Bus Garages.

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RTS) – $17.5 million: This facility infrastructure project will update the operations building with utility and safety improvements to accommodate hydrogen-electric/fuel-cell buses. It will also fund the purchase of 10 hydrogen-electric/fuel-cell buses.

Suffolk County Transit – $5 million: This project provides funding for the purchase of 12 battery-electric buses.

Broome County Transit – $3.34 million: This project provides funding for the purchase of three battery-electric buses.

Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) – $1.35 million: This project will fund a site selection and design of a new bus facility equipped with electric vehicle charging capabilities.

First announced in December 2024, the ZETT Program provides $100 million in funding to transit providers across New York State to support the transition of transit fleets to zero-emission propulsion (battery-electric and hydrogen-electric). The FY26 Enacted Budget added $20 million to the fund. Eligible applicants included transit authorities, counties, municipalities, and other entities receiving or eligible to receive New York Statewide Mass Transportation Operating Assistance (STOA). The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and intercity bus operators were not eligible.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “I’ve always believed that our state’s ambitious climate goals go hand-in-hand with our transportation and infrastructure goals. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is establishing itself at the forefront of clean transportation options that will create a greener future for our state while meeting the transit needs of New Yorkers.”

Assembly Transportation Committee Chair William Magnarelli said, “It is encouraging to see funding going out to transit authorities to support the transition to zero-emission vehicles. The proper infrastructure is needed for this transition and these awards will help in this effort, especially Central New York.”

