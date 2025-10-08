Funding Cuts Target Business & Clean Energy

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted a list of federal funding cuts, released by Congress, that outlines grants terminated by the Trump administration through the Department of Energy. Last week, the White House announced that it was going to abruptly terminate nearly $500 million in clean energy grant funding to factories and other businesses across New York. These cuts will risk more than 1,000 good-paying jobs and harm economic growth in regions across the state, with an estimated statewide economic hit of $650 million. With the cancellation of these projects, communities will suffer and families will go without paychecks, including those in the very districts whose Congressional representatives continue to greenlight reckless cuts out of Washington.

“Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress are playing politics with the government shutdown, and New York's economy and hard-working families are paying the price,” Governor Hochul said. “These cuts directly impact local businesses and major companies, putting workers out of jobs, shuttering factories, and slowing our state's economic progress. New York Republicans should grow a spine, stand with our workers and demand that President Trump restore this funding.”

Projects earmarked for termination across New York State based on numbers provided by the House Committee on Appropriations:

Region Recipient Name Award Amount WNY CleanFiber Inc. $10,000,000 WNY Jamestown Board of Public Utilities $17,000,000 WNY Research Foundation for the State University of New York $2,279,996 Mid-Hudson Urban Mining Industries, LLC $37,117,830 Mid-Hudson Urban Electric Power Incorporated $6,500,000 Mid-Hudson International Business Machines Corporation $19,736,446 CNY BITZER Scroll Inc. $5,005,252 CNY American Institute of Chemical Engineers $36,525,625 Finger Lakes Ionomr Innovations Inc. $4,969,022 Finger Lakes Plug Power Inc. $70,877,654 NYC Hearth Labs Solutions Inc. $1,299,971 Southern Tier Dimensional Energy Inc. $2,053,837 Southern Tier Cornell University $7,543,866 Southern Tier Ecolectro Inc. $3,600,000 Capital Region General Electric Company $18,216,514 Capital Region GE Vernova Operations, LLC $44,254,145 Capital Region New York State Energy Research and Development Authority $21,500,000 Capital Region Plug Power Inc. $76,462,353 Capital Region Interstate Renewable Energy Council Inc. $12,968,170 Capital Region Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute $1,499,962 NYC it's electric Inc. $1,475,000 NYC The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York $1,620,000 NYC New York City and Lower Hudson Valley Clean Communities, Inc. $1,669,973 NYC American Institute of Chemical Engineers $43,140,625 NYC NYC Department of Environmental Protection $1,471,264

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These federal cuts are shutting down projects already underway, and will stifle New York’s clean energy economy while killing good paying jobs. Communities that were on the brink of transformative growth will now face stalled investments and lost paychecks, as New York's progress toward a sustainable future stalls. Governor Hochul continues to stand up and speak out for New Yorkers, and the businesses looking to drive economic growth in the 21st century.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “These federal funding cuts put thousands of good-paying jobs at risk while harming the momentum of New York's clean energy industry by creating further uncertainty for the organizations and businesses that need stability to plan, invest, and grow here. Once again, short-sighted political games at the federal level will undermine innovation and progress in one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Donald Trump’s rash actions will hike energy costs for New Yorkers and waste hundreds of millions in investment by wiping out projects already underway in his reckless campaign of chaos & revenge. This goes beyond targeting blue states. It is taking a wrecking ball to working families’ lives from Jamestown to Rockland County, putting countless construction workers out of jobs and raising families’ electric bills just to score petty political points. NY House Republicans’ silence — as Trump rips away billions of sound investment and thousands of good-paying jobs from their backyard — is deafening. Instead of playing politics with the shutdown, President Trump should be working on bipartisan solutions to lower Americans’ costs, boost diverse energy supply, and create jobs.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Clean energy is the way of the future for a healthier and more affordable New York State. These Trump administration cuts will have devastating consequences for New Yorkers’ quality of life, the state’s economy, and the overall wellbeing of our communities. I am deeply disappointed in my Republican colleagues who are turning their backs to their constituents by supporting these funding cuts.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “Trump has brazenly cut half a billion dollars in clean energy funding, and my Republican colleagues lack the spine to stand up to him. We will not let Donald Trump’s personal campaign of retribution against our city and state continue down this reckless path. This careless decision will have detrimental consequences; if New York’s economy gets hit, the entire country will feel it, thousands of good paying jobs will be lost, and hard-working families will go without paychecks. These cuts must be reversed immediately, and I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in calling on Trump to give New York our already approved funding back.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “These cuts are a direct attack on New Yorkers and our clean energy future. These grants create good jobs, grow our economy, and move our state toward sustainability. Stripping away this funding threatens workers in my district and across the state and undermines the progress our communities have fought to achieve. New York Republicans need to stand with their constituents instead of standing by while this administration puts New Yorkers’ livelihoods on the line.”

Representative Yvette D. Clarke said, “At a time when Trump’s devastating cuts risk undermining the economic stability of communities across New York, our neighbors statewide are pleading with their Republican representatives to stand up for them, their families, and their futures – but they’ve heard nothing back but betrayal. New York Republicans are running out of time to figure out if they serve the people who put them in Congress, or the corrupt president who will toss them aside the instant they’re no longer useful. I stand with Governor Hochul and the people of our state in demanding my Republican colleagues make the right choice by, at long last, putting New York first.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “We should always be working to promote jobs and economic growth in our state and that includes New York’s clean energy sector. I have spoken out against cuts made by the administration that harm our local communities, and I will continue to do so. New York deserves to receive all the resources we require.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “From the rising costs of groceries, utilities, and housing, affordability is among the highest concerns facing New Yorkers and their families. Yet, the Trump administration has failed to work collaboratively to find solutions that would provide families the much needed relief they deserve. Rather than focusing on solutions to curb these ballooning costs, the administration has canceled critical projects and programs that communities rely on. We will stand firm to combat the administration’s ineffective and dangerous policies that threaten the livelihoods and wellbeing of New York families and we will hold them accountable.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Instead of working in a bipartisan fashion to advance our state’s growing 21st century economy, Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have chosen to unilaterally terminate hundreds of millions of dollars in clean energy funding for New York State and our Capital Region. Let’s be clear — these aren’t Democratic or Republican projects. These are cutting-edge programs working to drive innovation and bring energy costs down for everyone. By canceling hundreds of these projects across the nation, Donald Trump and his enablers are showing that they care more about their own power than about making life affordable or delivering good-paying jobs for the American people. It’s time for my Republican colleagues to stand up to this bullying behavior and advocate for the best interests of our communities.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “At the direction of Donald Trump, Congressional Republicans chose to shut down the government rather than negotiate with Democrats—and New Yorkers are paying the price. These cancelled grants—including over $75 million destined for the Rochester region—will hurt businesses and families across our great state. As Vice Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’m working with my colleagues to stand up to Donald Trump and secure the federal investments New Yorkers deserve.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “Donald Trump’s reckless and shortsighted clean energy cuts are nothing short of partisan warfare against New Yorkers. After kicking over a million New Yorkers off their health care, Trump and his New York Republican allies like Elise Stefanik and Mike Lawler are now yanking away half a billion dollars in clean energy funding as punishment for a shutdown they caused. They’re putting politics over paychecks and jeopardizing thousands of good-paying union jobs in communities across our state. Once again, New York Republicans in Congress would rather serve Trump’s political agenda than stand up for their own constituents.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Canceling these shovel-ready projects will kill jobs, stifle innovation, and raise costs for working families. These projects would have lowered energy costs and strengthened our grid during severe weather. Instead, Trump and Congressional Republicans have again sided with special interests over their own constituents, making it harder for families to pay their bills and for America to lead in the industries of the future. Western New Yorkers should be building the technologies that power the next generation, not watching those opportunities disappear because of Republicans in Washington.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “This administration thinks research and innovation only matter in the states they won in an election. They're wrong. These reckless cuts are job killers that hurt families across New York. They also sell out our future, hand an advantage to China, and will drive up energy costs for everyone. This funding should be restored immediately - and I'm advocating to restore it in congressional districts represented by either party, because that's what's good and right for all New Yorkers and all Americans.”

Representative Josh Riley said, “Families and small businesses in the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier are already getting squeezed by sky-high utility bills — and now this administration wants to make it even harder to keep the lights on. These cuts will only make life more expensive for working people. I’ve fought utility monopolies and their outrageous rate hikes, and I’ll keep fighting to restore funding and lower costs for Upstate New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The ongoing attack from the current federal administration on anything that promotes clean energy continues unabated. Any disruption in already approved funding for these programs threatens the potential for new, high-paying jobs, stifles economic growth, and stagnates significant progress towards greener alternatives. As Chairman of the State Assembly Economic Development Committee, it is clear that such cuts do nothing but set New York State’s businesses and communities back – all while hurting real people and working families in the process. Companies that had been planning their next steps forward in the clean energy sector will now be faced with unnecessary hardship or be forced to reconsider critical investments. Without restoring this funding, New York risks falling behind in one of its fastest-growing industries and losing hard-won progress in the clean energy sector.”

Assemblymember Micah Lasher said, “Donald Trump is once again targeting New York's economy by slashing funding for clean energy, putting thousands of good-paying jobs on the chopping block. Every Republican member of Congress from New York has a lot to answer for. I stand with Governor Hochul in demanding that these cuts be immediately reversed.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Clean energy investment has been one of the most effective drivers of growth in our state, fostering innovation, strengthening our economy, and positioning us as a leader in sustainability. The withdrawal of these funds threatens to stall that momentum and undermine years of progress. I urge the Trump administration to reconsider this decision and fully restore the funding. Maintaining our commitment to clean energy is not only sound environmental policy, but it is also a vital economic necessity for the Capital Region and New York State as a whole.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Who is served by these cruel and vicarious cuts supported by New York’s cravenly sycophantic GOP caucus? Did New York Republicans realize that they were electing ‘representatives’ who would gladly vote to crush their local economies, strip away good-paying jobs, and let their communities wither all to pay for tax cuts for billionaires? It’s disturbing that elected officials would so openly and brazenly vote against the best interests of their constituents, but that’s today’s GOP. Their legacy will be one of shame and dishonor, accumulated in the service of a felon. New York deserves far, far better than this group of feckless bootlickers who sell us out for their own benefit.”

City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “GE Vernova has played a vital role in revitalizing the GE campus through continued innovation in clean energy technologies. However, the proposed federal funding cuts threaten to significantly impede this progress, with far-reaching negative impacts not only on the company's momentum but also on the broader economic and workforce development efforts across the city and county.”

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said, “Not only do these cuts immediately impact families and businesses, by cutting funding for clean energy development, Washington is taking direct aim at future generations. There’s a huge demand for energy, and the elimination of this clean energy funding will do irreparable harm. Today’s investments are the cornerstone that builds industry of tomorrow. These cuts are reckless and they significantly hurt local communities. I join Governor Hochul in urging our local representatives to immediately restore this vital funding – we need to invest in energy the same as we invest in infrastructure, it is our lifeblood.”

Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz said, “The need to reduce our environmental impact is reinforced almost every news cycle with violent storms, record high temperatures, shrinking glaciers, and rising sea waters. As with any developing technology, it can have difficulty competing with established solutions. This is where a responsible government steps in with incentive programs and policies to help level the playing field while those new technologies mature. The United States has a long history of such programs, which has helped the nation not only lead the world in new technologies but become an economic superpower while doing so. The investment in these new technologies pays dividends in the long term. Plug Power, Inc, in Henrietta, is an example of this, creating clean energy equipment for use in industrial and commercial settings. Dramatic cuts, especially those of a retaliatory or vindictive nature as we have seen lately out of Washington, will have a lasting negative impact that could take years or decades to recover from.”

Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle said, “The Trump administration’s attacks on green energy investments are bad for the nation, but they are especially bad for Brighton. $4,969,022 in funding has been cut for one of Brighton’s high technology businesses, Ionomr Innovations, which conducts cutting edge clean technology research here in Brighton. Now more than ever, it is important to fund advances in clean energy technology, and I call on the administration to restore this important research funding for America’s future.”

Albany County Legislature Chairwoman Joanne Cunningham said, “We are resilient in Albany County. Even with nearly $111 million of our taxpayers’ funding not returning to us, we will continue to support our local business community with our state partners and Governor Hochul in particular. Recognizing the uncertainty of federal funding, we are proactively working to advance development in Albany County through our partnership with the State and the Governor on the multi-million-dollar expansion of the Albany Capital Center. We’re also thankful for the $400 million the State is investing in Downtown Albany at her request. With this continued support, we’re confident we can overcome this latest challenge.”

Rensselaer County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Nina Nichols said, “Governor Hochul stands with the thousands of New Yorkers whose livelihoods are threatened by Washington’s reckless cuts. Slashing $500 million in clean energy grants doesn’t just stall progress—it risks over 1,000 good-paying jobs and delivers a $650 million blow to our economy. These communities deserve investment, not abandonment.”

Troy City Council President Sue Steele said, “Clean energy is critical to protecting our planet and creating a greener future for local communities like Troy. Just as we’re starting to see the economic and environmental benefits of federal investments in solar and wind energy, as well as sustainable building materials, the Trump administration wants to drag us back to the days of polluted air, dirty water, and harmful greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. I stand with Governor Hochul in condemning the Trump administration’s cuts to clean energy research in Troy and the Capital Region, and urge Congressional Republicans to take a stand against this latest attack on science, technology, and the hardworking Americans powering the renewable energy industry.”