DANCE MEMPHIS LAUNCHES TO ELEVATE AND CELEBRATE THE CITY’S DANCE COMMUNITY

New Collaborative Initiative Unites Memphis’ Dance Organizations to Amplify Impact, Share Resources, and Engage Broader Audiences

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis is taking a bold step to amplify the power of dance across the city and region with the official launch of Dance Memphis , a collaborative initiative uniting nine leading arts organizations. Dance Memphis exists to strengthen the local dance community, expand access to dance education and performances, and leverage dance as a driver of public health, education, tourism, and community engagement.“Dance Memphis is about more than performance—it’s about impact,” said Elizabeth Rouse, President & CEO, ARTSmemphis. “By working together, we can elevate the city’s dance culture and drive more engagement with dance across our community.”Dance Memphis, convened by ARTSmemphis, brings together Memphis’ top dance and performing arts organizations, including: Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC), Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, Orpheum Theatre Group, Collage Dance, New Ballet Ensemble & School, Ballet Memphis, Buckman Performing Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, and the University of Memphis Theatre and Dance Department. Through collaboration, shared strategy, and community engagement, these organizations aim to create a unified platform that celebrates, supports, and expands dance in Memphis.“I am delighted that Ballet Memphis is part of Dance Memphis,” said Steven McMahon, Artistic Director, Ballet Memphis. “Our company looks forward to deepening our collaborative work with this committed and passionate group of Memphis dance companies and performing arts venues. Together, we are dedicated to uplifting and advocating for all of the exceptional dance experiences our incredible city has to offer.”Memphis has always moved to its own rhythm. From the intimate, expressive movements inspired by blues in historic juke joints, to the playful jazz and swing dances of the early 20th century, dance in Memphis reflects the city’s unique musical heritage. The 1950s ushered in rock ’n’ roll, sparking spontaneous and electrifying moves that redefined dance. Soul and funk in the following decades brought smooth, high-energy styles that emphasized connection and community, filling dance floors across the city. Today, Memphis Jookin’, with its intricate footwork and storytelling, continues to honor this legacy while taking it to a global stage.“A rising tide lifts all boats, and Dance Memphis is that tide. Just as Memphis’ music has moved the world, our dance community has the power to do the same,” shared Marcellus Harper, Executive Director, Collage Dance. “By uniting, we not only strengthen each of our organizations, but also help affirm Memphis as the South's creative capital," Harper added.To make it easier for the community to discover and enjoy Memphis’ vibrant dance scene, ARTSmemphis launched a centralized calendar showcasing all local dance events in one place. The calendar increases visibility, accessibility, and connection across the dance community. Upcoming highlights include Tablao Flamenco (9/25), an electrifying night of authentic flamenco; Ballet Memphis’ Macbeth (10/10), a bold new 80-minute contemporary ballet by Joshua L. Peugh exploring ambition, power, and human psychology; and Collage Dance Collective’s Let It Fall (10/10), a powerful program of contemporary works that embrace the beauty of release and the thrill of transformation. Explore the full calendar at DanceMemphis.org For updates and information about Dance Memphis, visit DanceMemphis.org.About ARTSmemphisARTSmemphis, a 501(c)3, is the Mid-South’s primary arts funder, working behind the scenes to expand the foundation of Memphis’ arts through diligent and diverse support. The granting organization has distributed $100 million since 1963 and serves as a funding partner, advocate and connector for local artists and arts organizations. For more information, visit artsmemphis.org.About Memphis BrandBased in Memphis, Tennessee and founded in 2016, Memphis Brand is the first‑of‑its‑kind nonprofit operating at the intersection of mission, marketing, and civic pride. Through strategic storytelling, cultural partnerships, and media campaigns that uplift a diverse network of individuals and organizations, Memphis Brand elevates the city as a contemporary epicenter of inclusivity, creativity, and hometown pride. The organization powers We Are Memphis, the public-facing platform that shares these stories of homegrown changemakers and celebrates the soul of Memphis. By shaping and unifying the city’s civic brand, Memphis Brand drives both community engagement and external investment.###

