MEMPHIS BRAND INVITES THE WORLD TO 'BRING YOUR SOUL' IN LATEST CAMPAIGN

Annual Campaign Showcases How Memphians Live And Share Their Soul

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Brand , the nonprofit organization behind We Are Memphis , is once again inviting the community to celebrate the heart and spirit of Memphis with the relaunch of its Bring Your Soul campaign , running through November 1, 2025.The campaign will shine a spotlight on several extraordinary Memphians whose stories embody the creativity, passion, and resilience that define Memphis. Through their work in food, fitness, music, culture, art, and community impact, these individuals showcase the many ways “soul” lives at the center of the city.“In Memphis, soul isn’t just a word—it’s a way of life,” said David French, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Memphis Brand. “This campaign celebrates the countless ways Memphians lift one another up, push for change, and keep our city moving forward with boldness and creativity. We’re proud to showcase a few of the people who make Memphis such a special place to call home.”This year’s campaign will feature:Frances Berry Moreno – Artist, Photographer, and InfluencerQuynh Tran – St. Jude Bio Researcher and Founder of Asian Night MarketDr. Andrea Jacobo – Professor at UT and Community Health Equity AdvocateDeMarcus Suggs – Director of Creative & Cultural EconomyEna Esco – Lemoyne-Owen College and LOC Broadcasting Center DirectorTony “Fly Guy Tony” Smith – Owner of District 12Art Bully 901 – Artist, Musician, Event CuratorFrom August through November, Memphians will see these familiar faces featured in stories across digital platforms and in bold displays on billboards around the city. The campaign invites the community to engage, share their own stories, and celebrate the pride in calling Memphis home.Bring Your Soul isn’t just about music or food—it’s about the spark of volunteerism, the drive for equity, the fire of creativity, and the deep love for community that makes Memphis unlike anywhere else. For more information and to follow along with the campaign, visit wearememphis.com.About Memphis BrandBased in Memphis, Tennessee and founded in 2016, Memphis Brand is the first‑of‑its‑kind nonprofit operating at the intersection of mission, marketing, and civic pride. Through strategic storytelling, cultural partnerships, and media campaigns that uplift a diverse network of individuals and organizations, Memphis Brand elevates the city as a contemporary epicenter of inclusivity, creativity, and hometown pride. The organization powers We Are Memphis, the public-facing platform that shares these stories of homegrown changemakers and celebrates the soul of Memphis. By shaping and unifying the city’s civic brand, Memphis Brand drives both community engagement and external investment.

Memphis #BringYourSoul campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.