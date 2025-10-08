Integrity Launches Commercial Product Line for Janitorial and Food Service

Integrity Roto Molding Company Logo Rotationally molded products : trash cans, dunnage racks Terry Stemple and Bob Houry Rotomolding Experts Launch Commercial Products Division

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Rotational Molding, LLC is proud to announce the official launch of Integrity Commercial Products, a new in-house brand featuring a comprehensive line of rotationally molded janitorial and foodservice products.

This new brand follows Integrity’s acquisition of a legacy product line in late 2023. In accordance with the acquisition agreement, the previous brand name will not be disclosed. Terry Stemple, Owner of Integrity Rotational Molding, played a key role in the original design, production, and market introduction of these products while employed by the previous owner. Bob Houry of Houry Design was also employed by the previous owner responsible for the original product design and engineering.

Terry Stemple and Bob Houry have teamed up again to design exciting new product offerings for the Integrity Commercial brand along with retooling, reengineered, and rebranded versions of core offerings such as trash receptacles, dome top lids, and tilt trucks. Several new products on the drawing board to complement their Dunnage Racks and Ice Caddies for the Integrity Foodservice Product line.

Integrity plans to expand into the hospitality market in 2026 with an improved maid cart and linen support equipment. All tooling has been completely refurbished in-house to enable high-speed production on Integrity's RS-330 machine.

Integrity has made significant investments in product reengineering to provide a competitive edge. New features include molded-in axles, secure flapper doors, and heavy-duty bases.

Integrity Commercial Products will make its official industry debut at the 2025 ISSA Show. New Exhibitors Pavilion booth #2305 The company anticipates strong interest from janitorial supply distributors, hospitality chains, building services, facility maintenance, public parks and institutional buyers.

"This is the culmination of decades of experience in custom molding and product development," added Stemple. "With Integrity Commercial Products, we are building a long-term brand that delivers better design, U.S. manufacturing, and dependable supply."

Recent investments in equipment and facilities are part of Integrity's long-range vision to become a leader in both the rotational molding and commercial products markets.

For additional information, please visit IntegrityCommercialProducts.com or contact Mr. Terry Stemple at tstemple@integrityrotational.com or 317.837.1101.

Background

Integrity Rotational Molding is a plastic manufacturing company specializing in the rotational molding process and rotational molding products. This method allows customers to receive extremely durable, stress-free, and lightweight parts. Integrity operates as a custom shop, serving more than 47 customers across the USA, Canada, Germany, and Ireland, and produces over 184 different parts for industries including agricultural, automotive, waste disposal, advertising, shipping, and safety.

