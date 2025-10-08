Sasha’s Pet Resort Partners with Rubber Flooring Direct for Marketing of their Rubber Flooring to Doggie Daycare Owners

Rubber flooring is easy on the dog's tendons and your pocketbook!

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort (store.sashaspr.com) announced today a non-exclusive distributor agreement with Rubber Flooring Direct (www.rubberflooringdirect.com), headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the marketing of the company’s heavy duty rubber flooring via Sasha’s e-commerce site that targets doggy daycares, kennels and veterinarians.

The black rubber rolls, engineered for high-performance environments, provide unparalleled protection and longevity for both residential and commercial spaces. Made from high-quality rubber, these flooring rolls stand out because they are designed to withstand the rigors of daily use while offering a secure, slip-resistant surface. Whether outfitting a gym, garage, or industrial workspace, these rubber flooring rolls deliver solutions that can enhance functionality and aesthetics.

“I realized when I was performing my due diligence in preparation for building out Sasha’s that proper flooring was perhaps one of the most important decisions we would make,” said Dan McFadden, founder of Sasha’s Pet Resort. “There were drawbacks as well as benefits in nearly every floor treatment. But we determined that the rubber rolls, aside from their easy installation, delivered greater comfort to our dogs and were far gentler on their tendons and muscles when the pups started wrestling. And a vacuum and mop are all we need to keep the floors clean and hygienic. Ideal solution for doggy daycares and kennels.”

About Rubber Flooring Direct

At Rubber Flooring Direct, they are dedicated to providing high-quality rubber flooring solutions designed to meet the demands of today’s commercial and residential fitness spaces. With decades of expertise, their team has established itself as a trusted source for durable, high-performance flooring used in home gyms, schools, ice rinks, dog daycares, and other demanding environments. Their flooring is built for performance in high-traffic areas. Whether you’re building a home gym, outfitting a commercial fitness center, or upgrading a first-responders station or healthcare facility, RFD flooring provides:

• Exceptional durability and impact resistance

• Superior slip resistance for added safety

• Comfort underfoot and noise reduction

• Easy installation and low maintenance options

At Rubber Flooring Direct, sustainability is built into every product. They use recycled rubber and eco-conscious materials to create flooring that’s not only tough and long-lasting but also environmentally responsible.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

Media:

High-resolution photos and/or interview with Dan McFadden available. Phone (425) 753-2105 or email Danm@sashaspr.com

