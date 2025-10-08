OSCE Mission Head visits Banja Luka to advance dialogue, and discuss ongoing challenges

Banja Luka, 8 October 2025 - The Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, completed today a two-day visit to Banja Luka, where he met with political, institutional, and civil society actors to reaffirm the Mission’s commitment to supporting democracy, rule of law, human rights, and inter-institutional dialogue in BiH.

During his visit, Ambassador Holtzapple engaged with key officials, including MP in the House of Representatives of BiH Parliamentary Assembly Branislav Borenović, RS Vice Presidents Ćamil Duraković and Davor Pranjić, Speaker of the RS National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, Chairperson of the RS Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golić, RS Supreme Court President Daniela Milovanović, and RS Chief Prosecutor Željka Radović. He also met with civil society representatives and independent journalists from Banja Luka.

In his meetings with RS officials and others, the Ambassador stressed the OSCE’s role as a constructive, impartial, and long-standing partner, while underscoring that meaningful co-operation requires functioning, institutions committed to upholding the rule of law and BiH Constitutional framework. He welcomed recent efforts to de-escalate political tensions and emphasized that the smooth and inclusive conduct of the 23 November early elections will be crucial in the path toward restoring public trust and legal certainty to institutions, for the benefit of the RS and its people and for overall stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador Holtzapple also emphasized the crucial role of legislative bodies in maintaining a coherent legal framework that protects human rights and the constitutional order.

Judicial independence and integrity were central themes in talks with the RS Supreme Court and Public Prosecutor’s Office. Ambassador Holtzapple expressed concern about increased pressure and intimidation targeting judicial officials and emphasized the importance of safeguarding the judiciary from political influence. He reaffirmed the Mission’s support for fair, efficient, and independent prosecution of high-level corruption and organized crime, while recognizing the resource and capacity challenges faced by judicial institutions.

In his meeting with civil society organizations and journalists, Ambassador Holtzapple underscored the OSCE’s commitment to defending the work and safety of human rights defenders and independent media. Participants raised operational challenges they face in Republika Srpska, including pressures linked to pending legislation such as the RS Media Law and the announced laws on disinformation. The Ambassador reiterated the Mission’s readiness to facilitate public consultations, provide expert feedback on draft laws, and advocate against any measures that could restrict fundamental freedoms.

The OSCE Mission’s engagement in Republika Srpska underscores its commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and supporting the effective functioning of institutions at all levels in Bosnia and Herzegovina.