Navigating new energy security realities amidst geopolitical uncertainties in focus at 8th Vienna Energy Security Dialogue

Over 250 energy experts and leaders from government, academia, private sector, civil society and international organizations discussed how to strengthen energy security in the face of geopolitical uncertainties, policy shifts, and evolving global challenges at the 2025 Vienna Energy Security Dialogue held under the theme, “Energy Security in an Era of Uncertainty: Navigating New Realities”, on 22 September 2025 in Vienna.

“The world is volatile, but we are not powerless. And the fact that, despite global turmoil, so many governments and industry leaders are here gives us hope. Whether it is diversifying supply chains, protecting grids, addressing climate change, or meeting surging power demand, multilateral co-operation is at the core of the solutions,” said Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, in his opening remarks.

Reflecting on today’s challenges, such as increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks targeting the energy sector, panelists underscored that collective and cross-border responses are crucial for addressing these threats. Co-operation and data sharing were highlighted as essential tools with early warning systems seen as critical to anticipating and mitigating energy disruptions.

In his remarks, Michael Strugl, President of the World Energy Council Austria and CEO of VERBUND AG, Austria’s largest electricity provider, emphasized the need for co-operation from the industry perspective. “No single company can ensure energy security alone. Collaboration across borders and between the public and private sectors is not just beneficial: it is essential,” he said.

Discussions also underscored that resilience, diversification, and adaptability are essential to strengthening energy security, as well as preventing and responding to risks such as energy shocks. Participants stressed the role of the green transition as part of energy security and discussed the opportunities and risks of the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. They emphasized that Europe must remain competitive through smart regulation that accelerates both innovation and investment.

The event reaffirmed the importance of multi-stakeholder dialogue, with governments, international organizations and the private sector needing to work together to address shared challenges. In this context, the OSCE’s role as a bridge between governments, academia and business, providing a platform for dialogue and exchange of best practices remains of strategic importance.

The Dialogue is co-organized annually by the OSCE and the World Energy Council Austria, in partnership with the Federation of Austrian Industries and Ernst & Young.