OSCE webinar highlights critical role of women in organized crime and the importance of gender-responsive border security

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department (TNTD) organized a webinar for representatives from border security and law enforcement agencies from the OSCE area, addressing a critical but often overlooked aspect of organized crime: the roles that women play within criminal networks. Drawing on findings from the OSCE publication Understanding the Role of Women in Organized Crime, the event emphasized the need for gender-responsive approaches to border security and management, and law enforcement.

The webinar speakers underscored that prevailing stereotypes often act as biased filters at border crossings, leading to operational blind spots with direct security consequences. They also highlighted that, contrary to gender assumptions, women are active participants in various roles within organized crime, from facilitators and recruiters to leaders. Failing to recognize this reality undermines effective cross-border crime prevention and border security.

“This is not about searching more women. It is about searching smarter — seeing the whole criminal network that crosses our borders and closing the gaps that stereotypes create,” highlighted Siv-Katrine Leirtroe, Head of TNTD’s Border Security and Management Unit, opening the event.

“Recognizing women’s agency in organized crime groups is not only crucial to end their impunity in cross-border illicit trafficking, but also to ensure that they are identified and included in organized crime prevention, exit and witness protection initiatives,” explained Umberto Severini, Head of TNTD’s Strategic Police Matters Unit.

The discussion highlighted international good practices for preventing and addressing women’s involvement in organized crime while tackling gender biases in illicit trafficking and border management, also recognizing men’s role as a victim of such crimes. These approaches are fully aligned with the OSCE’s commitments to gender equality, human rights and the rule of law.