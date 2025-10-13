Optimized Payments Surpasses 30B Transactions on Harmonize, Powering Smarter Payment Analytics for Leading Enterprises

Optimized Payments Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimized Payments, a leader in payments analytics and optimization, today announced it has surpassed 30 billion transactions processed through its Harmonize platform, marking a major milestone in its mission to simplify and optimize payments for the world’s largest merchants and payment facilitators.Built on Snowflake and a cloud-native microservices architecture, Harmonize seamlessly integrates with more than 30 payment service providers (PSPs) to unify authorization, settlement, fee, and chargeback data across acquirers and networks—transforming complex payment data into actionable insights that drive measurable cost savings and performance.“Reaching 30 billion transactions reflects not only our scale, but also the trust and loyalty of our clients who rely on us to make their payments operations smarter and more transparent,” said Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. “The combination of new enterprise partnerships—like One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry—and the continued growth of long-term clients like AutoNation has fueled this milestone. It’s a reflection of our team’s commitment to turning payments data into a strategic advantage for the world’s leading brands.”As one of Optimized Payments’ earliest clients, AutoNation—the largest automotive retailer in the U.S.—has leveraged Harmonize for more than a decade to improve visibility and reduce costs across its payments ecosystem.“For more than 11 years, AutoNation has partnered with Optimized Payments to gain deeper visibility and control over our payments. As one of the largest auto dealership groups in the country, processing billions in card payments annually, having a trusted partner and powerful platform like Harmonize has been invaluable in driving efficiencies and cost savings,” said Greg Moore, Senior Director, Customer Payment Systems at AutoNation.Newer enterprise clients like One Inc are also realizing the benefits of data-driven payments analytics.“As the trusted payment experts for the insurance industry, One Inc is committed to helping insurers modernize their payment processes, reduce operational complexity, and enhance the customer experience,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “By partnering with Optimized Payments and leveraging tools like Harmonize, we empower insurers to gain deeper insights into their payment ecosystems, optimize costs, and scale their payment operations with confidence in an increasingly digital-first world.”Across industries—including automotive, insurance, retail, ecom, travel, and SaaS—Optimized Payments continues to set the standard for visibility and performance in payments. The company’s Harmonize platform has helped clients save nearly $2 billion in card processing fees and unlock new value through analytics, reconciliation automation, and advisory services.Optimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save nearly $2 billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With a distinguished team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled analytics and expertise to merchants and payment facilitators worldwide

