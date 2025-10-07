Semrush Extends Partnership with Optimized Payments to Simplify Global Payment Operations and Drive Savings

Turning fragmented payment data into global insights, Semrush unlocks savings and efficiency with Optimized Payments.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semrush, a leading SaaS platform for online visibility management, has extended its partnership with Optimized Payments to further simplify its global payment infrastructure and improve cost efficiency. The renewed agreement underscores Semrush’s commitment to transforming complex payment operations into clear, streamlined systems that teams across the business can easily understand and act on.With a sophisticated in-house orchestration platform, Semrush processes payments across multiple PSPs and regions—including the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company operates in major cities such as Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Prague, and Yerevan. As Semrush’s global footprint expanded, reconciling and analyzing data from each PSP, each with its own reporting formats for sales, authorizations, chargebacks, and fees, became increasingly complex and time-consuming."Payments play a critical role in delivering the kind of frictionless digital experiences our customers expect," said HanJie Xiao, VP of Treasury and Global Payments at Semrush. “But behind the scenes, reconciling data from seven providers made it difficult to act quickly or accurately. Partnering with Optimized Payments gave us a centralized view that allows our teams to spend less time wrangling data and more time optimizing strategy.”Since first teaming up in 2022, Semrush has leveraged Optimized Payments' analytics platform, Harmonize, along with hands-on support from the company’s payment experts, to unify and analyze performance across all providers. With real-time insights into authorizations, fees, chargebacks, and interchange trends, Semrush has reduced unnecessary costs and improved operational efficiency across its global payments stack.“We’re honored to support Semrush in their pursuit of greater clarity and simplicity in payments,” said Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. “Optimizing authorizations and fixing downgrade issues isn’t easy—but Semrush’s trust and data-driven mindset made it possible. It’s been exciting to watch them turn better insights into measurable savings and stronger performance.”The three-year renewal reflects a shared commitment to using smarter insights to drive stronger outcomes — for both the business and its customers.Optimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save nearly $2 billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With a distinguished team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled analytics and expertise to merchants and payment facilitators worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.