Dr. Burton W. Lee Begins Tenure as CEO of Medical Benevolence Foundation

Dr. Burton W. Lee

Seasoned Global Health Leader Embarks on New Chapter of Christ-Centered Medical Mission

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, October 6, 2025, marked the official start of Dr. Burton W. Lee’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF). This milestone follows a thoughtful, board-approved CEO leadership transition and a successful international search, first announced earlier this year.

Dr. Lee, a Harvard-trained physician and global health visionary, assumes the role with over two decades of experience leading cross-cultural teams in clinical, academic, and mission-based settings. From training numerous frontline clinicians in Sub-Saharan Africa to serving as the Head of Global Critical Care at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Lee brings a powerful blend of excellence, faith, and a global perspective.

“This moment is both humbling and energizing,” said Dr. Lee. “MBF has a remarkable legacy of equipping partners to serve their communities with dignity and compassion in Christ’s name. I am honored to now steward that mission and carry it forward.”

As he begins this new chapter, Dr. Lee has identified four immediate priorities for his first 90 days:

1. Prioritize In-Person Visits with MBF Partners in Africa: Dr. Lee will travel to Kenya and Malawi to meet with MBF’s international partners. These visits will enable him to listen, learn, and strengthen relationships with hospitals, clinics, and church leaders who are at the forefront of faith-based healthcare delivery.

2. Support Vulnerable Patients, including Those in Conflict Regions: Dr. Lee is committed to walking alongside MBF’s partners in Haiti and Congo, offering encouragement, resources, and prayerful leadership.

3. Deepen Insight into MBF’s Funding Ecosystem: Dr. Lee will work closely with MBF’s fundraising and communications teams to gain insight into the foundation’s donor base, learning what inspires supporters and how MBF can continue to strengthen these vital relationships in the years ahead.

4. Invest Time in Building Relationships Across the MBF Team: Recognizing the importance of internal culture, Dr. Lee will spend intentional time getting to know the staff, understanding their roles, and discerning how best to lead and support the operational heartbeat of the organization.

“As the organization’s new CEO, Dr. Lee brings to MBF an amazing mix of missional and clinical excellence, as well as humility and strategic foresight,” said Shawn Powers, Chair of MBF’s Board of Trustees. “From the beginning, he has expressed a desire to listen first and to understand the heartbeat of this mission before making bold moves. That’s a sign of both wisdom and leadership.”

Dr. Lee’s own journey is shaped by global service. He and his wife, Sandy, served as full-time missionaries with Africa Inland Mission. His medical and teaching career has spanned leading U.S. institutions, including Harvard, Georgetown, and the University of Pittsburgh. At each step, his passion for the Gospel and for healing the sick has remained a central focus.

MBF’s Interim CEO Gregory Nikkel noted, “This moment brings the vision full circle. From Phase 1 of our transition, where we set the foundation for what’s next, to Phase 2’s announcement of Dr. Lee as our CEO, we now step into Phase 3 with confidence that MBF’s future is in good hands.”

Dr. Lee echoed that excitement: “I see this as a journey of faith and collaboration. Together with our partners, our donors, and our incredible team, we will advance MBF’s mission to bring hope and healing through the love of Christ.”

