Medical Benevolence Foundation Names Dr. Burton W. Lee as New Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Burton W. Lee

Esteemed Global Health Physician and Mission Leader Will Begin Tenure October 6, 2025

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce the appointment of Burton W. Lee, MD as its next Chief Executive Officer, beginning October 6, 2025. A seasoned medical missionary, innovative educator, and global health leader, Dr. Lee brings decades of cross-cultural experience and a deeply rooted faith to the leadership of MBF’s expanding global mission.

“We could not be more excited for the future of MBF,” said Shawn Powers, Chair of the MBF Board of Trustees. “Dr. Lee exemplifies the leadership qualities we prayed for as we conducted our international search—faithful, strategic, compassionate, and visionary. His experience spans from Harvard to Kenya and back again, yet he remains grounded in service and humility.

Currently serving as the Head of Global Critical Care and the Head of Medical Education at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Lee is also a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and founder of the Global Critical Care Collaboration. He previously served for six years as a full-time medical missionary at AIC Kijabe Hospital in Kenya, where he launched the Emergency and Critical Care Clinical Officer (ECCCO) training program, which is now a sustainable, nationally accredited initiative that has trained over 120 frontline clinicians.

“Burton’s background is a remarkable convergence of scholarship, strategic leadership, and Christ-centered service,” said Gregory Nikkel, MBF’s Interim CEO. “His story is one of excellence and purpose. He doesn’t just lead—he builds, empowers, and believes in the long-term transformation of people and systems. We are overjoyed to welcome him into this role.”

In addition to his impressive clinical and academic credentials, Dr. Lee has served on mission boards, led short-term medical missions to unreached communities, and raised substantial funds to advance health education in under-resourced settings. His life verse, James 1:27— “to look after orphans and widows in their distress…”—has guided his calling across continents.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Lee shared: “It is a tremendous honor to join MBF as its next CEO. I have long admired the foundation’s unwavering commitment to strengthening health systems in partnership with the local church. MBF understands that true healing is holistic, meeting physical needs while bearing witness to the love of Christ. I’m inspired by the legacy of this organization and humbled to serve the team, partners, and communities who make this mission real every day.”

Dr. Lee’s appointment follows an extensive international search led by MBF’s governance committee. As CEO, he will oversee MBF’s global partnerships across Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond, leading strategic initiatives in healthcare delivery, education, and sustainability through a faith-driven lens.

MBF has been a trusted partner in international medical missions for over 60 years, supporting hospitals, nursing schools, clinics, and spiritual care programs in underserved communities around the world. Dr. Lee's addition signals a new era of growth and innovation rooted in the foundation’s rich heritage of faith, service, and impact.

“MBF is poised for extraordinary impact in the years ahead,” added Powers. “With Dr. Lee's leadership, we are ready to strengthen our partnerships around the world, deepen our discipleship, and extend God’s healing hand to more communities than ever before.”

