AVENTRA PARTNERS™ Launches With Institutional-Grade Platform to Consolidate Fractured SFR Market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVENTRA PARTNERS™, a newly launched real estate capital markets firm led by Managing Partner Anthony Skaria, announced its entry into the single-family rental (SFR) sector with a mission to institutionalize and recapitalize the $5+ trillion fragmented U.S. SFR landscape.

Built at the intersection of capital markets, data, and real estate, AVENTRA PARTNERS™ offers portfolio owners and institutional allocators an integrated platform that converts non-institutional SFR portfolios into tradable, financeable assets — unlocking liquidity at scale.

Backed by a major Beverly Hills family office and advised by former executives from Blackstone, KKR, and Invitation Homes. AVENTRA PARTNERS™ is engineered to be the institutional bridge between capital and overlooked inventory. The firm is already advising on several off-market portfolios and has structured multiple liquidity events for owners across core Sunbelt metros.

“The SFR market is the largest real estate asset class still lacking standardized financial infrastructure. AVENTRA PARTNERS™ is building the institutional-grade tools needed to unlock visibility, liquidity, and velocity at portfolio scale

The firm’s proprietary platform includes:

* Transaction Structuring & Capital Markets Execution

* Portfolio-Level Liquidity Solutions

* Asset Aggregation & Institutional Packaging

* Off-Market Intelligence & Analytics Engine

AVENTRA PARTNERS™ is not a marketplace — it is the capital layer. By eliminating fragmentation and embedding Wall Street-level standards into the middle-market SFR sector, AVENTRA PARTNERS™ is positioning itself as the first true capital markets desk for the category.



Legal Disclaimer:

