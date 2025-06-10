Teen CEO Anthony Skaria’s Firm AVENTRA on Track to Generate $10M/Month in Off-Market Real Estate Volume by Year-End

AVENTRA™

AVENTRA’s systems-first approach to acquisitions has it poised to become a dominant force in high-volume off-market property transactions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a cooling real estate market where many companies are scaling back operations or pausing altogether, 19-year-old entrepreneur Anthony Skaria is quietly building something different. His firm, AVENTRA, is on track to exceed $10 million per month in off-market property transaction volume by the end of the year—a milestone that few real estate firms, let alone those led by teenagers, have achieved.

What’s more surprising than the numbers is how it’s being done.

AVENTRA didn’t start with outside funding, a well-known name, or a Rolodex of institutional relationships. Instead, it was built from the ground up through focused problem solving—particularly on one of the most neglected pain points in real estate investing: the acquisitions bottleneck.

“In most investment firms, acquisitions are chaotic,” says Skaria. “There’s a lot of noise—random deals coming in, scattered communications, inconsistent evaluations. I became obsessed with building a machine that could cut through all of that.”

That obsession led to a year-long deep dive into everything from seller psychology and marketing funnels to underwriting standards and deal flow logistics. The result is a company that doesn’t look or move like a typical real estate firm.

AVENTRA operates on a systems-first model. Every core function—deal sourcing, underwriting, marketing, buyer outreach, and transaction management—has been broken down into discrete components, tested, and optimized. But more than the systems themselves, it’s the culture of consistency and clarity that seems to set the company apart.

Skaria is not a hype-driven founder. He speaks in calm, measured tones, often emphasizing process over charisma. “People want to talk about hustle or vision or grit,” he says. “That’s fine. But what we’re building is discipline. You need clear filters for what matters and what doesn’t. Then you remove everything that gets in the way of that.”

Currently, AVENTRA runs with a focused team of 11 operators spanning key functions: property analysts who underwrite deals using a refined set of valuation principles; marketing assistants who coordinate outbound campaigns and design materials; acquisitions managers who source and negotiate exclusive opportunities; disposition managers who place deals with institutional and retail buyers; and transaction coordinators who ensure each file closes cleanly and quickly. Every role is designed with one goal in mind—remove friction from the deal cycle and move with precision.

The company’s momentum has not gone unnoticed. AVENTRA is now developing partnerships with larger investment groups and funds that are looking to source deals more consistently from vetted pipelines. But even as the firm scales, Skaria is cautious about adding complexity.

“There’s a temptation to scale by layering on more,” he says. “More tech, more people, more offers, more everything. But we’ve found that growth tends to happen when you reduce friction, not when you add more moving parts.”

That minimalist approach extends to how the company is run day-to-day. Internal meetings are rare. Communications are direct. Most work is asynchronous and tracked by outcomes. It’s not about working long hours, says Skaria—it’s about creating an environment where the important work gets done with the least resistance.

Looking ahead, AVENTRA’s focus remains on perfecting its core engine: sourcing exclusive off-market opportunities, analyzing them with precision, and moving them to the right buyers faster than competitors can. It’s not glamorous work. It doesn’t involve celebrity endorsements or flashy real estate tours. But it’s effective—and increasingly attractive to high-level talent who want to work on something real.

Skaria is currently hiring for a handful of roles, but he’s careful not to overextend. “I’m not interested in building a huge team,” he says. “I’m looking for people who see this like I do—as a craft. People who take pride in execution, who want to solve hard problems and get stronger doing it.”

In a world of overpromising and underdelivering, AVENTRA’s quiet discipline may be its strongest signal. While others are chasing attention, Skaria is building infrastructure—layer by layer, week by week.

If the current trajectory continues, AVENTRA is poised to close out 2025 as one of the most efficient and quietly formidable players in off-market real estate. At the center of it is a founder who made an early decision to commit fully—building systems, recruiting talent, and pushing the pace every single week.

