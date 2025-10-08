October declared “Let’s Talk Month” in Missouri

For Immediate Release:

Oct. 8, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Governor Mike Kehoe has officially proclaimed October as “Let’s Talk Month” in Missouri, recognizing the importance of open, honest and ongoing communication between adults and youth about health and well-being. The proclamation highlights the state’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue around adolescent health. The initiative is led by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) through its Adolescent and School Health Program. “Let’s Talk Month” aims to encourage trusted adults—parents, teachers, mentors and caregivers—to engage in conversations with young people about topics that impact their physical, emotional and mental health. To support these efforts, DHSS is promoting a suite of tools and resources designed to make these conversations easier and more effective. Among the featured tools is the “Connect with Me” resource, available as both a mobile app and a physical card set. The tool offers conversation starters organized by youth-relevant themes such as body image, mental health and relationships. These prompts are intended to help adults and youth navigate discussions that may not arise naturally. Additional materials, including pamphlets and topic-specific guides, are available for free through the DHSS website. The Adolescent and School Health Program continues to expand its offerings and welcomes suggestions for future resources to better serve Missouri’s youth and those who support them. Download the Connect With Me app, or to access the “Connect with Me” tools or order printed materials, visit Health.Mo.Gov/Connect. ###

