AMR Ski & Board Shop in Breckenridge introduces new gear, models, and brands for the 2025/26 season, giving skiers and riders more choices than ever.

AMR Rental Ski & Board (NASDAQ:AMR)

Each season brings new innovations in skiing and snowboarding, and we’re excited to give our community access to the latest gear as it arrives.” — Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Ski & Board Shop Welcomes New Gear and Brands for the 2025/26 Season

AMR Ski & Board Shop has announced the arrival of new gear, models, and brands for the 2025/26 ski and snowboard season. With shipments arriving daily, the Breckenridge shop is expanding its lineup to provide skiers and riders with the most up-to-date equipment available.

The additions include fresh designs from leading brands alongside new technologies in both skis and snowboards. Customers can explore the latest all-mountain and freeride gear, as well as updated boot and binding options. AMR’s experienced staff will be on hand to guide visitors through the features of the new equipment and assist with demos, fittings, and ski and snowboard rentals.

Located at 400 North Park Avenue, Suite 9A, Breckenridge, CO 80424, the shop’s team emphasized that the changes are meant to give both locals and visitors broader choices as the season approaches.

A Word from the Owner

“Each season brings new innovations in skiing and snowboarding, and we’re excited to give our community access to the latest gear as it arrives,” said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.

About AMR Ski & Board Shop

Serving Breckenridge since 1982, AMR Ski & Board Shop offers ski and snowboard rentals, sales, and a full-service repair shop. Conveniently located next to the Breckenridge Gondola, AMR combines decades of expertise with personalized service to ensure every guest has the right equipment for the mountain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.