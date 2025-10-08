Registration for 2025 MARKETPLACE Wisconsin Open

Diverse and small businesses encouraged to attend conference to gain contracting insights

MADISON, WI. OCT. 7, 2025 – Registration is now open for MARKETPLACE Wisconsin, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development.

The conference will take place on Dec. 10-11 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee and virtually on Dec. 9 for The Contracting Academy (TCA) sessions.

The early-bird registration fee is $55 for full conference attendees. After Nov. 7, the price increases to $75. Due to limited capacity, registration will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no on-site registration.

Entering its 44th year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal, and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day in-person event, participants will connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings, and more.

This year’s MARKETPLACE conference will include educational sessions on leveraging artificial intelligence for business success, eCommerce, building business capacity, building business credit, and more.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and people from the LGBTQ+ community as well as HUBZone businesses. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for future contracts.

To register online and learn more about the conference, visit marketplacewisconsin.com .