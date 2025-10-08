flynas Partners with Saudi Tourism Authority & ACP to Launch Direct Moscow –Jeddah Flights Starting December 23, 2025

flynas - Moscow flynas logo

flynas will operate three weekly flights between Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah

RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching a new route between Moscow and Jeddah on December 23, further increasing connectivity with the Russian capital, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and Air Connectivity Program, in line with flynas' growth and expansion plan, and in parallel with the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors in the Kingdom.Starting December 23, flynas will operate three weekly flights between Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, a few months after flynas launched in August the first scheduled flights between Moscow and Riyadh by a Saudi airline, with a commitment for more expansion in the destinations and routes to provide a reliable and convenient travel links to strengthen relations between the two countries and expand offerings for flynas guests. This announcement also falls within the ongoing collaboration between flynas, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Air Connectivity Program in marketing initiatives aimed at stimulating travel to Saudi Arabia, including promoting the Moscow–Jeddah route through targeted international campaigns.Expansion in the Russian aviation market is in line with Flynas’ growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 international destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

