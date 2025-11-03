Echelon Digital and Elutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Transformation in KSA and the Middle East

Signing Ceremony

The collaboration aims to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation across mission-critical sectors

RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Digital Group, the Saudi technology holding company that delivers innovation to businesses across the Middle East announced, together with Elutions, Inc ., a U.S.-based artificial intelligence software company, the signing of a strategic partnership to deploy Elutions' Maestro AI platform across industrial and energy enterprises in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.Commenting on the signing of the agreement, His Highness Prince Khaled bin Badr Al Saud, Chairman of Echelon Digital, said: "Echelon Digital's partnership with Elutions represents an important step toward harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and empower various sectors with the latest technological solutions."He added: "Through this agreement, we aspire to localize advanced technologies and develop national talent; efforts that will accelerate AI-driven digital transformation across vital sectors and reinforce the Kingdom's position as a leader in digital transformation in the region."The collaboration aims to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation across mission-critical sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, utilities, mining, logistics, and higher education, enabling enterprises to enhance operational performance, boost energy efficiency, and advance sustainability goals.In addition to technology deployment, the partnership will feature local investment, capability building, and workforce training, with a structured roadmap toward establishing a future joint venture that positions Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for industrial AI innovation.Omar Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Echelon Digital Group, said: "Our partnership with Elutions aligns with our mission to localize advanced global technologies and empower enterprises across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate digital innovation and transformation across strategic sectors — with our work in Saudi Arabia directly supporting the ambitions of Vision 2030."Paul Doucas, Chief Operating Officer and Principal Owner of Elutions, said: "Elutions' Maestro AI platform has a proven track record of delivering measurable outcomes; from 15 to 30 percent energy efficiency improvements to up to 25 percent productivity gains. By combining these capabilities with Echelon Digital's local presence and deep market understanding, we aim to empower Saudi enterprises to realize the full potential of AI at scale."Echelon Digital Group is a leading technology company headquartered regionally in Saudi Arabia, focused on accelerating digital innovation and enabling organizations across the region to achieve sustainable transformation. Leveraging its deep regional expertise and diverse global partnerships, Echelon delivers integrated solutions that help businesses create tangible value, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate the transition towards a knowledge-based digital economy.Elutions, based in the United States, is a global leader in artificial intelligence. The company's proprietary Maestro platform is an advanced neural network capable of analyzing complex enterprise systems, diagnosing operational anomalies, and recommending immediate corrective actions.According to the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), AI is expected to contribute over $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, representing about 12.4% of national GDP. With Saudi Arabia's industrial sector accounting for nearly 40% of non-oil GDP, initiatives like this partnership will play a vital role in enhancing competitiveness and supporting national programs such as Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).Elutions' Maestro AI platform has been successfully implemented by major global industrial clients, delivering 15-30% energy-efficiency improvements, up to 25% productivity gains, and 10-20% reductions in unplanned downtime. These proven results will help Saudi enterprises achieve tangible operational and sustainability outcomes as they adopt AI at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.