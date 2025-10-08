Texas District Partners with Generation Faraday to Create Distraction-Free Classrooms in Compliance with New Law

With Generation Faraday bags, students keep their devices with them, easing staff burden and avoiding lockbox-style management Developed by MOS Equipment, whose tech supports law enforcement, military and the Department of Justice, the Generation Faraday bags have been field tested and vetted for over a decade.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation Faraday , the educator-led pioneer in distraction-free learning solutions, has partnered with Austin’s Lago Vista Independent School District to support the rollout of Texas’ new House Bill 1481 across their campuses. The law prohibits student cell phone and personal communication device use during the school day.Under the new partnerships, the district will introduce Generation Faraday’s individual phone-locking bags across their Focused Learning environments, ensuring students can learn and connect free from digital distraction while keeping devices in their possession.“This is about creating environments where students are free to focus and teachers are free to teach,” explained Jennifer Andrulewicz, Chief Growth Officer of Generation Faraday. “We are thrilled to partner with Lago Vista ISD to pioneer this approach in Texas. Together, we are showing that compliance with the new law can go hand-in-hand with student empowerment, academic recovery, and mental wellness.”House Bill 1481, also referred to as the Distraction-Free Education Act, requires schools to adopt policies banning student device use during instructional hours. Districts may either ban devices entirely or provide secure storage. By selecting Generation Faraday, Lago Vista ISD is embracing a non-punitive, student-centered solution that respects student autonomy while meeting state requirements.Other key features of Generation Faraday’s program- Total Signal Blocking – Generation Faraday bags , part of a complete suite of signal-blocking tools, lead the way in blocking wireless signals (pings and buzzes), eliminating temptation and distraction.- Student-Controlled, Teacher-Supported – Students keep their devices with them, easing staff burden and avoiding lockbox-style management. An optional app allows educators and administrators to monitor compliance.- Proven Technology – Developed by MOS Equipment, whose tech supports law enforcement, military and the Department of Justice, the Generation Faraday bags have been field tested and vetted for over a decade.- Momentum Across the U.S. – Schools in Texas, Mississippi, and California have adopted Generation Faraday, with some districts making the switch after trying alternatives.“This isn’t about punishment—it’s about freedom,” added Andrulewicz. “By limiting digital noise, we open space for learning, growth, and well-being. Lago Vista is leading the way, and we’re excited to help their students thrive.”The impact goes beyond compliance. A recent Common Sense Media survey found that more than half of teens feel relief—not anxiety—when phones are removed during the school day. Educators and students alike are finding that a phone-free environment fosters clearer minds, deeper focus, and stronger human connection.For more information about Generation Faraday and its commitment to distraction-free education, visit www.generationfaraday.com About Generation FaradayGeneration Faraday, a division of Mission Darkness and MOS Equipment, is a leading provider of faraday bags designed to block wireless signals. Originally developed for law enforcement and military applications, the company has expanded its product line to address educational needs, supporting student focus and mental wellness in schools across the country.

