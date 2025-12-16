NEFT Vodka Serves Up the ‘NEFT Winter Warmer’ for Silverstone’s Festive Lap of Lights

Available exclusively at The Vintage Bar at Silverstone’s Christmas light experience between 12 December - 3 January NEFT Vodka is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye.

Lap of Lights attendees this December will raise a toast of festive cheer with NEFT’s limited-edition, mulled cider-inspired drink

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium vodka crafted in Austria and Official Vodka of Silverstone, is turning up the warmth this winter with the launch of the NEFT Winter Warmer, a limited-edition cocktail created exclusively for Silverstone’s Lap of Lights, a more than two-mile festive light show illuminating the iconic circuit this holiday season.Blending the signature NEFT Vodka, crafted with just two ingredients for unmatched purity and smoothness, with gently spiced mulled cider, the Winter Warmer pairs clean, alpine clarity with the comforting aromas and warmth of the festive season.From 12 December to 3 January, visitors can enjoy the Winter Warmer at The Vintage Bar in the Lap of Lights food court. This exclusive, warming serve offers a refined, seasonal twist on a classic winter favourite, designed to complement the festive atmosphere and immersive light installations that transform Silverstone into a festive wonderland."This season, we wanted to create a cocktail that captures the warmth and magic of the holidays,” said Luke Barr, Global Master Mixologist at NEFT Vodka. “The NEFT Winter Warmer combines the smooth, clean character of NEFT Vodka with the comforting spices of mulled cider, making it the perfect festive treat to enjoy while exploring all the delights of Lap of Lights — from the twinkling illuminations to the seasonal food and festive flavours."This year, Lap of Lights returns bigger and brighter than ever, inviting guests to explore a two-mile trail of spectacular illuminations around the legendary Silverstone circuit. Visitors can meet Santa, glide across the Ice Trak skating experience inside the world-famous F1 garages, and soak up the seasonal atmosphere.“Lap of Lights is bigger, brighter, and more immersive than ever this year, and the NEFT Winter Warmer brings a wonderfully festive flavour to the celebration. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with NEFT and to give visitors another memorable way to enjoy their time at Silverstone during the holidays.” – Nick Read, Chief Commercial Officer, Silverstone.Fans are encouraged to share their NEFT Winter Warmer moments on social media using the hashtag #NEFTWinterWarmer for a chance to be featured on NEFT Vodka and Silverstone’s official channels.For those wishing to bring the festive magic home this season, the NEFT Winter Warmer is simple to recreate in any kitchen:- The NEFT Winter Warmer - In a festive mug, mix:- 25ml NEFT Vodka, which can be purchased at Selfridges, Amazon, The Bottle Club and more.- 200ml Mulled CiderFor more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/en As the Official Vodka of Silverstone, NEFT is a spirit designed for enthusiasts who value craftsmanship, sippability, and effortless sophistication in every sip. Since becoming Silverstone’s official vodka, NEFT has poured over 25,000 cocktails at the circuit.For more information and tickets for the Lap of Lights, visit: silverstone.co.uk/events/lap-of-lights ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Please don’t drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

