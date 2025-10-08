Ray’s Auto Body Announces New Office Staff Member, Candice Keller

Ray’s Auto Body in Ogden, UT announces the addition of Candice Keller to its office staff to support customer with clear communication, scheduling, and claims.

Candice brings strong organizational skills and a calm, customer-focused approach that will benefit our front office and the people we serve.” — Gary Ellis, Owner

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray’s Auto Body announced the addition of Candice Keller to its office staff. Keller will support front-office operations with responsibilities that include customer communication, appointment scheduling, documentation management, and coordination with insurers during the repair process.

Keller’s role is intended to streamline intake and follow-up for customers seeking collision and auto body repair services. The position includes managing estimates and status updates, assisting with claims documentation, and helping ensure accurate records from drop-off through delivery.

Ray’s Auto Body stated that the appointment reflects continued efforts to maintain clear communication and predictable timelines for customers throughout the repair cycle at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 84404. The shop serves drivers across Ogden and surrounding Northern Utah communities.

A Word from the Owner

“Candice brings strong organizational skills and a calm, customer-focused approach that will benefit our front office and the people we serve,” said Gary Ellis, Owner of Ray’s Auto Body.

About Ray’s Auto Body

Ray’s Auto Body is a family-owned collision repair facility in Ogden, Utah, operating since the 1960s. The shop provides collision repair, frame straightening, dent and rust removal, refinishing with PPG paint systems, paintless dent repair, headlight restoration, and vehicle reconditioning. Technicians are I-CAR certified, and paintwork is backed by a lifetime warranty. The company assists with insurance claims and offers free estimates at its Ogden location.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.