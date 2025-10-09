Cork Protection Unveils Report: "SMB Cyber Defense 2026" Expert Strategies for Staying Ahead of Threat Actors The $282 Billion Economic Engine: Security services are the fastest-growing segment of the IT channel, with the total cybersecurity channel market expected to reach $282 billion by 2026 according to Canalys.

Six channel veterans provide playbook for MSPs: Experts Warn of AI-Powered Threats, Uninsurable Risks, and the Need for Proactive Defense

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, a leading provider of risk insight platforms, today announced the release of a new report, SMB Cyber Defense 2026: Expert Strategies for Staying Ahead of Threat Actors, a forward-looking analysis of the challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the year ahead. The analysis delivers a clear mandate to the IT industry: the new, asymmetric threat landscape, defined by the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and relentless exploitation of human vulnerabilities, has rendered the traditional Managed Service Provider (MSP) model obsolete, triggering a mandatory “Great Pivot” to a security-first operational model.

The findings are shaped by commentary from industry leaders including Vimeo’s CISO Ryan Weeks, Canalys Chief Analyst Jay McBain, CVP of Community and Partner Experience at Pax8 Rob Rae, Datto founder Austin McChord, ScalePad CEO Chris Day, and DVx Ventures CEO Jon McNeill.

“SMBs are still dangerously complacent about ransomware,” said Ryan Weeks, CISO, Vimeo. “Too many believe they’re not a target, or that basic defenses are enough. That mindset is exactly what attackers exploit.”

The report highlights four urgent themes:

• AI-Powered Adversaries are launching automated, sophisticated campaigns at unprecedented scale.

• The Uninsurable Risk: The financial fallout of a breach now extends far beyond ransom, often resulting in business-ending costs.

• The Great Pivot: IT providers who evolve into security-first advisors (MSPs 3.0) are thriving, while reactive providers risk commoditization.

• The $282 Billion Economic Engine: Security services are the fastest-growing segment of the IT channel, with the total cybersecurity channel market expected to reach $282 billion by 2026 according to Canalys.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a checkbox for SMBs,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Canalys. “The providers who embrace security as the foundation of their services are capturing the market’s growth.”

“Clients don’t just need more tools, they need guarantees,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Protection. “That’s why Cork exists: to give MSPs the visibility they need to protect every client, and the financial protection to back it up.”

Chris Hutton, CFO of Cork Protection added, “We’ve seen real payouts that saved businesses from closing their doors. That’s the difference Cork brings, proof that cyber protection can be both measurable and financially meaningful.”

To read the full report and for more information, visit https://corkinc.com/threat-report/.

About Cork Cyber Protection

Cork is the super-connector for risk insights and financial protection for Managed Service Providers and the SMBs they serve. Cork delivers AI-enhanced solutions for cybersecurity and proactive financial risk management. By offering advanced threat intelligence, flexible premiums, and a unique cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs and SMBs to safeguard their most valuable digital assets. Backed by industry-leading investors including Top Down Ventures, DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, and the Outsiders Fund, Cork is redefining cybersecurity for a new era. Learn more at https://corkinc.com/ and follow Cork on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/corkinc/.

