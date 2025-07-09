Wellington Shields Celebrates 100 Years with NYSE Closing Bell Ringing

Wellington Shields 100 Years logo Wellington Shields New York Headquarters

New York-based Wealth Management Firm Reflects on a Century of Quiet Success and Enduring Values

Sustaining a financial services firm for 100 years—and remaining well positioned in today’s digital economy—is no small feat.” — Jameson McFadden, CEO of Wellington Shields

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellington Shields, a leading independent wealth management firm, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month and will mark the occasion by ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange today.

Originally founded as Wellington & Company by Herb Wellington in 1925, the firm now oversees $3.5 billion in assets under advisement and employs 70 professionals. For the first time in its century-long history, the traditionally discreet firm is stepping into the spotlight to share its origin story and the values-driven philosophy that has guided it for generations.

“Sustaining a financial services firm for 100 years—and remaining well positioned in today’s digital economy—is no small feat,” said Jameson McFadden, CEO of Wellington Shields. “The culture and integrity Herb Wellington instilled have endured, carried forward by Jerry and David Shields. Those values have guided us through market cycles, economic crises, and generational change, allowing us to evolve thoughtfully while preserving our high-touch, client-first approach.”

With an average employee tenure of over 20 years, Wellington Shields is built on long-term relationships. Among its senior leadership is David Shields, who co-founded Shields & Co. in 1982 with his brother Jerry. They later orchestrated its successful merger with H.G. Wellington in 2009, forming the firm as it exists today. David brings more than four decades of experience on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where he became the first floor broker elected to the Board of the NYSE and worked alongside industry icons such as Arthur Cashin, Robert Mnuchin, and Bob Pisani. In 2012, David became CEO of Wellington Shields and helped the firm grow to what it is today, focusing on enterprise efficiencies and operational reforms, which yielded positive results. He now serves as Chairman.

Wellington Shields has stood the test of time by preserving an independent, multi-family office model that has anchored the firm since its founding—while also modernizing to meet the evolving needs of today's investors. Unlike many traditional platforms, Wellington Shields advisors maintain full ownership of their client relationships and operate without top-down mandates, enabling highly bespoke service. Many relationships span generations, with some families remaining with the firm for more than 50 years.

“Reaching a 100-year milestone is a rare and remarkable achievement,” says J Rutledge, Director, New York Stock Exchange. “Wellington Shields’ enduring presence at the NYSE reflects a legacy built on trust, resilience, and integrity. Today’s Closing Bell ceremony is a fitting tribute to a century of leadership in the financial industry.”

“Wellington Shields’ 100-year legacy is a testament to enduring relationships, thoughtful leadership, and the ability to evolve without losing sight of core values,” said Ben Harrison, Head of Client Coverage, BNY Pershing. “We are proud to support them as they continue to deliver stability and commitment to their clients.”

As the firm looks to the future, Wellington Shields remains committed to expanding its capabilities while continuing to deliver the trusted, relationship-driven service that has defined it for a century.

About Wellington Shields

Wellington Shields is an independent wealth management firm with roots dating back to 1925. The firm provides high-quality, objective investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, trusts and estates, foundations, and endowments. Wellington Shields' team of seasoned professionals brings diverse experience and a shared commitment to helping clients manage and grow their wealth with integrity and world-class service.

