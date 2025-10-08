Texas’s Largest Wedding Showcase Drives New Bookings and Tourism Momentum, Confirms 2026 Return to Wimberley

Wimberley Texas Event Crawl 2025

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to share the success of the annual “Wimberley Venue Crawl,” which took place September 19–21. The event, now recognized as “Texas’s Largest Wedding Venue Showcase,” brought together 15 premier venues and welcomed dozens of engaged couples who traveled from across the state for a one-weekend, side-by-side comparison of Hill Country wedding locations and vendors.Created in 2024 by Cherri Maley, General Manager of Messina Inn and Chair of the Chamber’s Lodging & Venue Division, the Crawl was designed to streamline wedding planning by placing tours, tastings, and vendor meetings in a single, walk-and-drivable itinerary.“Wimberley is home to some of the most beautiful and unique wedding venues in Texas,” said Cherri Maley. “The Crawl allows us to collaborate as a community and help couples find the perfect backdrop—efficiently and with the right vendor team in place.”Several couples reported booking during or immediately after the weekend. First-time visitor Samantha Rapoli said, “The Wimberley Wedding Crawl was such an awesome opportunity to get exposed to all things wedding planning in one fell swoop. Life is busy, and it’s hard to plan individual meetings and consultation calls, so this event really expedited the process. We successfully found our venue and a vendor that we loved for every category - from cake to makeup to DJ to wedding planner and more!”Bride-to-be Christine Moore, who had already booked Messina Inn as her venue, used the Crawl to refine her layout: “I loved having a venue with all the vendors right there, ready and waiting! And they are all quality vendors that work with the clients.”Each venue offered brief tours, light refreshments, and on-site time with owners/managers and preferred vendors (planning, florals, photography, music, desserts, beauty, and more).Participating venues included: Messina Inn; Cypress Falls Event Center; Chapel Home; Creekhaven Inn & Spa; Inspiring Oaks Ranch; Wildflower Country Event Center; The Square Inn Legacy Lounge; Vintage Oaks Farm; Rustx Ranch; Old Glory Ranch; The Bell House Wimberley; Montesino Ranch; Onera; Spoon Mountain Glamping; and Willow Lake Watering Hole & Mercantile (Welcome Mixer Host).As Texas’s largest wedding venue showcase, the Wimberley Venue Crawl gave couples concentrated access to top venues and vetted vendors in one destination weekend. Instead of weeks of separate tours and consultations, attendees were able to compare options, meet providers, and make confident decisions on the spot. This “buyer-ready” audience translated directly into bookings for venues and measurable business for local vendors.The event also created a broader tourism boost, drawing in lodging partners and service providers across the Wimberley area. Adding to the excitement, all ticket holders were entered into a Grand Prize drawing that included $500 off any participating venue, plus a piece of jewelry from Kendra Scott’s Yellow Rose Collection—a highlight that brought extra sparkle and incentive for couples exploring their wedding options.With its strong momentum and proven impact, organizers confirmed the Crawl will return in 2026 with expanded vendor participation and an even more robust weekend program. For more information about the event and how to participate in 2026, visit www.wimberleyeventcrawl.com or email wimberleyvenuecrawl@gmail.com.________________________________________About Messina InnMessina Inn is a family-owned boutique hotel and event venue in Wimberley, Texas. Set on 13 acres of Cypress Creek frontage, the property blends European-inspired charm with the laid-back spirit of the Texas Hill Country. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.messinainntx.com

