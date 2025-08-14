Wimberley Venue Crawl Returns This Fall, Led by Messina Inn’s Cherri Maley, Showcasing Hill Country Wedding Destinations

Wimberley Texas Event Crawl 2025

The Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the return of the “Wimberley Venue Crawl,” Texas’ largest wedding venue showcase, coming September 2025.

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the “Wimberley Venue Crawl,” Texas’ largest wedding venue showcase, taking place Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025. This highly anticipated event will once again be led by Cherri Maley, General Manager of Messina Inn and Chair of the Lodging & Venue Division of the Chamber’s Tourism Committee.Designed to streamline the venue selection process for engaged couples, the Crawl features a curated collection of Wimberley’s most celebrated wedding properties. Guests can enjoy behind-the-scenes access, hospitality, and meet vendors at 15 venues—all in one scenic weekend.New venues participating this year include*:>Cypress Falls Event Center - known for its vintage charm and creek-side beauty>Chapel Home - a restored century-old chapel featuring rustic charm and an intimate setting>Willow Lake Watering Hole & Mercantile - a charming Wimberley destination for dining and intimate gatherings*Click here to see the full list of this year’s participating vendors: www.wimberleyvenuecrawl.com Each participating venue will host mini tours, provide light refreshments, and offer opportunities for couples to speak directly with venue teams and preferred vendors.In her role as chair, Cherri created the Crawl as a collaborative celebration—bringing local venues together, showcasing the charm of the Wimberley Valley, and offering couples a memorable, efficient way to discover the area’s wedding possibilities.“Wimberley is home to some of the most beautiful and unique wedding venues in Texas,” said Maley. “The Venue Crawl allows us to work collaboratively as a community to welcome couples and help them find the perfect backdrop for their special day.”Last year’s event drew dozens of engaged couples from across Texas and beyond, and 2025 is expected to build on that success with even more participation from regional vendors, lodging partners, and service providers.Among this year’s highlights, Messina Inn will showcase its expansive creek-side lawn, elegant pavilion, and the newly opened “WhiteTail Trail”—a serene walking path designed to reflect the local ecosystem and enhance the guest experience—on Saturday, September 20, from 5–8 PM. Guests can enjoy live music, catering samples, cocktails, and door prizes as part of the full experience. Event details are available at messinainntx.com/events . Couples can make it a weekend to remember by booking a stay at Messina Inn or with participating lodging partners using Promo Code CRAWL.Couples interested in attending the 2025 Wimberley Venue Crawl are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird 2-for-1 Admission Special, available through Monday, September 1, 2025. This limited-time offer allows guests to bring a friend for free—two tickets for just $17.85 (including fees). Early Bird ticket holders receive double entry into the Grand Prize Drawing and wristbands for exclusive local deals. With space limited and interest growing, early registration is highly recommended. Tickets and full event details are available at www.wimberleyvenuecrawl.com EVENT DETAILS:Wimberley Venue Crawl 2025Date: Friday, September 19, 2025 through Sunday, September 21, 2025Ticket Special: Early Bird 2-for-1 Special good through Sept. 1, 2025Registration & Full Event Info: www.wimberleyvenuecrawl.com WEEKEND AGENDA:Friday, September 19, 20255 to 8pmInspiring OaksCreekhaven Inn & SpaCypress Falls Event Center7 to 9pmMixer at Willow LakeSaturday, September 20, 202510am to 1pmWildflower Country Event CenterSquare Inn & The Legacy LoungeVintage Oaks Farm1 to 4 pmOld Glory RanchRustx RanchThe Bell House Wimberley5 to 8 pmMontesino RanchMessina InnChapel Home8 to 11 pmWillow LakeSunday, September 21, 202512-2 PMSpoon Mountain GlampingOneraAbout Messina InnMessina Inn is a family-owned boutique hotel and event venue in Wimberley, Texas. Set on 13 acres of Cypress Creek frontage, the property blends European-inspired charm with the laid-back spirit of the Texas Hill Country. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.messinainntx.com

