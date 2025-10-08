Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $72 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Bedford Green House II, a $72 million multi-generational affordable housing development in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of The Bronx featuring 116 affordable apartments for families and seniors, including 70 with supportive services for households experiencing homelessness. Bedford Green House II also includes a 2,300-square-foot medical clinic offering services to residents and the surrounding community. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has financed more than 9,200 affordable homes in the Bronx. Bedford Green House II continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The completion of Bedford Green House II bolsters our efforts to create safe, affordable, and supportive housing opportunities in New York City for residents of all ages,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration has financed more than 9,200 affordable homes in the Bronx and this latest development highlights how our strategic partnerships promote stronger, healthier communities that benefit families, seniors, and entire neighborhoods.”

Bedford Green House II includes the new construction of a 17-story building on Jerome Avenue. Bedford Green House I, the first phase of the two-part Bedford Green House development, was completed in December 2021 and features 118 affordable apartments. Project Renewal is the developer and support services provider.

All apartments at Bedford Green House II are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Residents of the supportive units also have access to rental subsidies funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH). Services include coordination of medical services, occupational therapy, crisis management, and assistance with access to public benefits.

Fifty-five apartments are set aside for seniors aged 62 or older, including 14 supportive apartments, through New York City's Zoning for Quality and Affordability amendment to its zoning code and Affordable Independent Residences for Seniors provision. The development includes apartments that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

The building's ground floor medical clinic offers community health services including primary care, podiatry, gynecology, and substance abuse treatment. Operated by Project Renewal, the clinic serves clients throughout the neighborhood with or without insurance.

Bedford Green House II is highly energy-efficient and was designed to meet Energy Star Multifamily High Rise performance requirements and LEED Gold certification under LEED for Enterprise Green Communities.

Residential amenities include a library, learning center, and backyard. Residents also have access to a playground and rooftop garden at Bedford Green House I.

State financing for the Bedford Green House II includes $5.7 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated $34.6 million in equity, and $9.7 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance contributed $6 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The New York State Office of Mental Health is providing $1.7 million annually for services and operating costs on the 70 ESSHI units. Additionally, OMH provided $343,000 in a program development grant to cover some start-up costs. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development provided $9.8 million through the Supportive Housing Loan Program, the New York City Council provided a $1.2 million grant, and the Office of the Bronx Borough President provided a $300,000 grant.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Bedford Green House II is the latest example of how Governor Hochul remains laser focused on tackling New York City’s housing crisis. This $72 million multi-generational development delivers 116 affordable homes and vital health services, and also showcases our commitment to create housing opportunities for families, seniors, and vulnerable New Yorkers to thrive in vibrant neighborhoods like Fordham Heights.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The completion of Bedford Green House II demonstrates New York’s commitment to caring for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness and providing them with safe, quality housing opportunities along with the supportive services they need to live stable, successful lives in their community. We are grateful to all our state and local partners and proud to once again partner with Project Renewal in their longstanding work to expand supportive housing options in New York City and help vulnerable individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Accessing safe and stable housing is an important factor for individuals and families to be able to live and thrive in their own communities. Supportive housing available at the Bedford Green House II connects residents with much-needed services as they continue their recovery journey. Funding from the long-running Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative is enabling New York State to add 70 additional units meant for those living with severe mental illness and substance use disorder, who can access key supports on-site.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has generated more than $34 million to help build Bedford Green House II in the Bronx—a new development with 116 affordable housing units, including 70 supportive apartments. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to create and preserve affordable homes across the state, especially for vulnerable New Yorkers, and I will continue working to deliver the federal resources needed for more affordable housing options.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Everyone deserves access to a safe, affordable place to call home. I'm grateful that the Bedford Green House II will help expand affordable housing options for Bronx residents, while also offering supportive services and ensuring our seniors have the housing they need. In Washington, I will keep fighting to deliver the federal funding needed to increase the supply of affordable housing across New York.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Bedford Green House II represents a critical opportunity for us to increase our housing stock by expanding affordable, safe, and stable housing options for our Bronx families and older adults. As our city is still experiencing a housing crisis, I am proud to have provided support for this transformative project in Fordham Heights to ensure its completion. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Project Renewal, the New York State Homes & Community Renewal, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and everyone else who has played a vital role in making this vision a reality.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “New Yorkers are facing extreme financial distress due to the rising cost of housing. The Bedford Green House Phase II will provide low-income and formerly homeless families in The Bronx, including those affected by mental illness and substance use disorders, with affordable homes and the supportive services they need to achieve long-term stability,” said State Senator Gustavo Rivera. “I commend Project Renewal, along with City and State agencies and all partners, for their commitment to helping our most vulnerable neighbors thrive through this innovative housing residence and program.”

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said, “Today, with the opening of Bedford Green House II, we’re continuing to deliver on our mission to ensure every New Yorker has access to safe, stable homes. This project reflects what it truly means to meet people where they are, bringing together permanent housing, access to on-site health care, therapy, and restorative spaces for those residents that can benefit from that support and use it to foster connection and growth. I’m so proud to welcome 116 New Yorkers to Phase II of this development, and deeply grateful to all of our partners who made it possible. Because of your commitment, we’re not only providing housing; we’re helping our neighbors build the stability and confidence they need to move forward.”

Project Renewal President & CEO Eric Rosenbaum said, “With the opening of Bedford Green House II, we are proud to meet our city’s urgent need for affordable housing while creating a vibrant community where residents can access comprehensive medical care, occupational therapy, and the healing power of green space. A stable and affordable home is the foundation for health, dignity, and opportunity. We are proud to work with our public and private partners to ensure all New Yorkers have access to this basic need.”

Council Member Pierina Sanchez said, “The Bronx deserves quality homes that will deliver the support our neighbors’ need to live with dignity. The ribbon-cutting of Bedford Green House II marks the culmination of a $72 million investment that will bring 116 new homes to low-income families, including older adults, formerly homeless individuals, and families impacted by mental illness. With on-site health care services, a library, and shared communal spaces, Bedford Green House II stands as a powerful example of how sustainable, community-centered development is possible for our community and across our city.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including New York City.