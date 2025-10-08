Latest Publication by Carmelo Pinnavaria Highlights Justice, Economic Inequities Worldwide

TROUT VALLEY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmelo Pinnavaria’s new book, Court vs. Pro-se TRUE STORY: 'At War for Justice,’ reveals his fight against systemic greed, mirroring the economic imbalances of global trade. It ties his struggles to the broader issue of global trade imbalances, due to U.S. corporate greed, which he argues has weakened American manufacturing and hurt ordinary workers.

Pinnavaria explains how, in the 1960s, U.S. companies, chasing cheap labor, exported technology to Japan and South Korea. By the 1970s and 1980s, these nations outcompeted U.S. manufacturers in electronics and autos, costing millions of American jobs. His book highlights how this pursuit of profit left workers struggling, much like his own fight against an unfair legal system.

The book points to Motorola’s 1973 sale of its TV business to Japan’s Matsushita and its 1980s move to China for low-cost labor. Pinnavaria argues this shift made China a manufacturing superpower, while U.S. consumers faced higher costs from trade disputes. He criticizes politicians for ignoring these consequences, favoring corporate profits over people.

Pinnavaria proposes a balanced import/export system to fix trade imbalances, ensuring countries exporting to the U.S. buy equal amounts of American goods. This, he says, would create jobs globally and restore fairness.

The book is available on “atwar4justice.com” for interested readers.

About the Author

Carmelo “Carmen” Pinnavaria came to the U.S. at nineteen, seeking a better life. Learning English at night while working long days was tough, but he stayed determined. Without a college degree, he relied on observation and experience to grow. Starting as a draftsman trainee, he moved between jobs to advance, facing economic ups and downs. Pinnavaria lived by honesty, respect, and fairness until a legal dispute changed his view of the system. He felt ignored and overlooked, like a small fish in a big pond. His book shares his perspective on the challenges of facing a system that seemed uncaring.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Court-Pro-se-TRUE-STORY-Justices/dp/B0CPHWQTZ5#:~:text=Book%20overview&text=It

Website link: https://atwar4justice.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.