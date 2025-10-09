Bell Integration celebrates its 30th birthday with a £1bn milestone and AI push

John Davenport 30th Anniversary card Mr Mark Kirkland Brand ID

Bell Integration is marking its 30th anniversary with a £1bn turnover, a growing headcount, and a clear identity as a solutions-led services provider.

You need scale to have credibility and a right to sit at the table in AI” — John Davenport

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration is marking its 30th anniversary this year with the confidence of a £1bn turnover, a growing headcount, and a clear identity as a solutions-led services provider.Technology Services Director, John Davenport, who has been with Bell since the late 1990s, has seen the company’s trajectory underpinned by two principles: protecting its people and scaling its capabilities to meet changing customer demands.A people-first business: “As any company grows, the Chief Executive and the Executive board are beholden to protect those employees and to protect the business,” Davenport says. “If we’ve got 1,000 full-time employees today, we’re effectively putting food on the table for 1,000 families, and that’s a big responsibility.”This responsibility has shaped Bell’s culture, particularly in times of uncertainty.“When we went into Covid, people were asking ‘Is my job safe?’” Davenport recalls.“As an employer, we have a responsibility to protect our people.”In recent years, Bell has invested heavily in HR, processes and support systems. “Investment in people comes in many forms: benefits, recognition, HR departments, processes, and policies to attract top talent,” Davenport says.And while many organisations across the channel and vendor space have seen headcount reductions with the rise of AI, the Sales Director insists that Bell is bucking the trend.“Headcount across the board has seen no downturn. We continue to recruit,” Davenport confirms. The group’s intranet tells the story: “Every time I log on to our intranet, the number of employees seems to have gone up by one or two.”That steady hiring pace has supported the company’s shift from reseller to full-stack services provider, with revenues passing the £1bn mark.“We’re a £1bn company now, and that growth is reflective not just of acquisitions but also organic expansion,” Davenport said.AI investments aim for scale: One of the clearest indicators of Bell’s repositioning is its investment in AI and Data Following its purchase of development shop Amelia last year, the company now has the scale to go after enterprise AI and Data work.“You need scale to have credibility and a right to sit at the table in AI,” Davenport says. “We’ve established a 350–400 head consulting capability in AI, covering multiple disciplines and geographies.”The practice spans the US, Europe and India, with partnerships including IBM and NICE This week, four of Bell's senior team is at IBM TechXChange 2025 in Orlando, Florida and the IBM legendary blue jacket was presented to Mark Kirkland as an IBM Champion in recognition of his technical knowledge. Another event to celebrate in Bell Integration's 30th year.While AI is already contributing revenue, Davenport admits profitability will take time to reach full potential.“AI is profitable, but we’ve made sizable investments that need to pay off over time,” he says.Cloud and security remain strong growth areas too, with Bell set to launch a new SaaS tool. The launch will be an evolution of its in-house IP used in large-scale datacentre migrations for investment banks and telecoms giants.“Our cloud infrastructure and security businesses are going well. Our new SaaS tool will underpin datacentre migrations,” says Davenport.After streamlining its portfolio and expanding its footprint into the Middle East and US, Bell is focusing less on M&A and more on execution.“We’ve simplified our business, and now is the time to really start to drive the sales,” Davenport says.Bell already has teams in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is preparing to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia. “It’s become a strategic investment area for us,” he says.Three decades on from its beginnings as a small reseller, Bell now enters its next phase with renewed focus on people, platforms and international expansion.As Davenport puts it: “What I’ve really seen in the last 15 years, and it continues to be a core focus, is the investment in our people.”

