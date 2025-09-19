Bell Integration Expands in Portsmouth with new Data Centre Technology & IT Life Cycle Services facility

Bell Integration Founder, Alastair Bell, doing the honours at our newest office opening in Portsmouth Bell People outside new E2 facility in Portsmouth, Hampshire Donna Loudon, ITLM Operations Mgr at the ribbon cutting ceremony Nigel Harley speaking about IoT solutions development with Alastair Bell Stuart McMinn, Chief Technical Officer, Bell Integration

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling for AI-ready data centres at new facility in Portsmouth, UK.

Two-phase direct-to-chip cooling is essential for managing the extreme heat of today’s AI processors. E2 gives us the scale and capabilities to integrate these solutions into AI data centre designs.” — Stuart McMinn

PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration proudly marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its newest facility, E2 at Voyager Park, in the company’s birthplace of Portsmouth—where it all began 30 years ago.The event was warmly hosted by Nick Whittle, ITLM Director, and Donna Loudon, ITLM Operations Manager, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Founder Alastair Bell. The occasion saw a blend of legacy and new team members, making it a celebration of both heritage and future growth.“E2 embodies our commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, and enhanced capabilities to serve our clients,” said Nick Whittle. “The purpose-built space combines cutting-edge logistics technology with thoughtfully designed workspaces that foster collaboration and efficiency.”A Strategic Expansion to Support Growth in 2025 and Beyond - Bell Integration’s Technology division continues to lead with innovation, supporting digital transformation for over two decades. With growing demand across key services—DC Technology, End User Technology, IT Lifecycle Services, and Direct-to-chip liquid cooling for AI-ready data centres—the need for a larger, smarter facility was clear.What Happens at E2? Liquid Cooling Data Centre Optimisation - CTO Stuart McMinn explains: “Two-phase direct-to-chip cooling is essential for managing the extreme heat of today’s AI processors. E2 gives us the scale and capabilities to integrate these solutions into AI data centre designs.”End of Life ServicesA secure and sustainable approach to IT asset decommissioning, enabling circular IT practices and reduced e-waste.IoT SolutionsDelivering connected ecosystems that enhance workplace efficiency and provide data-driven insights.Data Centre SolutionsFrom assessment to delivery, ensuring infrastructure meets evolving operational and business needs.End User Technology ServicesFocused on enhancing the employee experience in modern workplaces.As Bell Integration looks ahead to the future, the opening of the E2 facility represents more than just an expansion of physical space—it marks a continued investment in innovation, sustainability, and excellence. With deep roots in Portsmouth and a global outlook, Bell remains committed to helping organisations navigate the evolving technology landscape with confidence, capability, and care.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets, employing over 1000 people globally, including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.

