Work Sharp Named No. 1 Best Mid-Size Employer on Oregon Top Workplaces 2025 List

ASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Sharp , a family-owned manufacturer of knives and knife sharpeners, has just been named the #1 Top Workplace in Oregon among mid-size employers. The recognition comes from the Oregon Top Workplaces 2025 list: an annual program presented by The Oregonian and OregonLive.Work Sharp exists to build dependable, high-value tools for people who live life hands-on, hunters, anglers, cooks, builders, and fixers. More than a quarter of the Work Sharp team boasts 10+ years with the company, with a handful having spent more than 25 years with the team.“We believe culture and an outstanding workplace are our true competitive advantage, and we are committed to making Work Sharp a fulfilling place to work,” Fourth-generation owner and CEO, Matthew Bernard shared. "That commitment to culture is visible every day in how our team works together. By fostering a culture of openness where people are valued and empowered to contribute, we’ve built a strong, collaborative community."Bernard summarized, "We stand behind our people with the same commitment we bring to our products and the customers who use them. While this award is an incredible honor, it’s ultimately a reflection of every person who shows up each day to make Work Sharp what it is."About Oregon Top Workplaces / Energage: Oregon Top Workplaces is presented by The Oregonian/OregonLive with Energage, using the research-backed Workplace Survey to determine winners from anonymous employee feedback.About Work Sharp: Work Sharp designs and engineers knives and consumer knife sharpeners in Ashland, Oregon. Family-owned since 1973, we help people sharpen every knife they own-at home, in the shop, and in the field.

