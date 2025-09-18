Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT®) Lights Up Autumn with Release of Limited-Run Iridescent Knives

CRKT® Facet™ with Damascus steel blade

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Never one to shy away from the spotlight, CRKT, a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration with leading industry designers, today introduced a new twist on classic designs in vivid, iridescent color. Heavy on invention and long on style, these new limited-run iridescent offerings include best sellers, a classic showstopper and one brand new model.“At CRKT we take pride in thinking differently and driving with innovation, but along the way we aren’t afraid to have a little fun,” said Kyle Stuart CRKTVP of Marketing. “Case in point, our new iridescent release combines models from our top designers with premium materials in brilliant colors to showcase both the brand’s commitment to quality and to making our knives and tools fun and approachable.”CRKT’s new Iridescent models include: Facet ™ - A design that celebrates modern simplicity, the Facet™ folding knife is a testament to Ken Onion’s seasoned approach to design — elegance, utility and class. The Facet™ smoothly deploys the nearly 3.5” reverse-tanto blade with a flipper tab and IKBS™ ball bearing pivot.The new iridescent Facet™ will be offered in two models, each with a razor sharp, corrosion resistant blade. The first will be made from 12C27 steel with a satin finish, and features a durable stainless steel handle with a titanium nitride coating that gives it a unique iridescent appearance. An included rainbow fob and bead allow for customization. Weight: 4.0 ounces. MSRP: $80.The second new Facet™ (pictured above) is as much art as it is knife, having been forged from Damascus steel made up of 110 layers of high carbon stainless steel. As durable as it is beautiful, the blade is acid-etched for an unmistakenly refined look, while its lightweight titanium handle features a titanium nitride coating that gives the knife a unique iridescent appearance. Like its sibling, an included rainbow fob and bead allow users to customize. Weight: 2.9 ounces. MSRP: $240. Snap Lock ™ - Ed VanHoy’s Snap Lock™ garnered global attention at the 2004 Blade Show, where it was crowned the Most Innovative Knife. Two decades in, the unique cam action and 180° swing of the blade still makes the Snap Lock™ as popular as ever. This version features an iridescent titanium nitride coating along with a rainbow fob and bead, adding a vibrant pop of color to the vintage-inspired folding knife. To open, simply press the front cam lever mechanism down with your thumb and rotate the blade outward until it fully extends and securely clicks into place. To close the knife, press down on the cam lever to disengage then swing the blade back into the closed position. Once the blade is in the closed position, no part of the edge is exposed and the knife is secure to carry. MSRP: $110.• HangTi™ – Made of a single piece of titanium, the ultra-compact HangTi™ fixed blade is the perfect companion for light duty cutting tasks. Traditionally used in Japan for precise cuts in woodworking and textile work, the Kiridashi blade shape on the HangTi™ makes this featherweight knife ideal for scoring and fine point tasks, while the needle point tip is great for slicing open trap blister packages and making short work of shipping boxes. The HangTi™ comes with a durable Kydex sheath with a colorful lanyard and can be worn around the neck, tucked into a pocket or easily attached to a pack. This version of the HangTi™ features an iridescent titanium nitride coating, along with a rainbow fob, lanyard and bead for a bright pop of color. MSRP: $70. Hang Pry ™ - A brand new product, the HangPry™ is a pocket-sized pry bar that delivers outsized performance in a bright iridescent colorway. Built from a single piece of titanium, the ultra-compact HangPry™ tackles light duty chores well above its weight class. It cuts, scores and true to its name pries where your knife can’t (or shouldn’t). Measuring in at just over 3.5 inches and weighing less than a pencil, the HangPry™ will lift small nails and staples, open paint cans, tighten a flat head screw and cut through packaging tape when you don’t want to gunk up your “good” knife. Its lanyard hole easily attaches to your keyring, while the included fob with iridescent bead provides added purchase and customization options. MSRP: $70.About CRKTCRKT(Columbia River Knife and Tool) was founded in 1994. From day one, we put innovation and integrity first. We made a commitment to build knives and tools that would inspire and endure the test of time. We collaborate with the best designers in the world and operate on a simple principle: that the greatest thing we can give our customers is Confidence in Hand###

