JobNimbus Introduces Subcontractor Access to Centralize Communication and Keep Jobs Moving

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus, the leading business management platform for roofing, fencing, and home exterior contractors, today announced the launch of Subcontractor access, a new mobile-only role that simplifies how contractors coordinate with their subs. The feature gives subcontractors controlled visibility into job details, tasks, work orders, forms, and photos—without exposing financials or sensitive data.The release addresses one of the industry’s biggest pain points: scattered communication. Contractors often juggle texts, calls, and emails to keep jobs moving, leading to missed instructions and delayed close-outs. Subcontractor access replaces that chaos with a single, traceable channel inside JobNimbus.“If you’ve ever lost a critical job update in a text thread, you know the cost,” said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. “This new role gives subcontractors exactly what they need on mobile—nothing more—so contractors keep control, jobs close faster, and documentation stays clean.”Customers using the feature in beta have already seen improvements.“Our subcontractors have really enjoyed having access to JobNimbus,” said Brie Johnson, Monarch Roofing & Construction. “It’s made communication and scheduling so much smoother and has been a huge benefit to our company.”Subcontractor access is priced at $20 per subcontractor per month and is available today as an add-on to JobNimbus CRM. Current customers can enable the role in their settings and begin inviting subcontractors immediately.Why it mattersFaster jobs, fewer mistakes. Subcontractors see the right details at the right time. Cleaner documentation. Photos and forms are captured in one place for easier close-outs and insurance support. Privacy protected. Contractors stay in control by keeping financials hidden.“Contractors told us they wanted ‘just enough access’ for subs,” said Ryan Quackenbush, Product Manager at JobNimbus. “That’s what makes this different—it’s lightweight, affordable, and connected to the CRM they already trust.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.