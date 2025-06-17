JobNimbus Launches AssistAI: A Fully Integrated AI Sales Assistant Built for the Roofing Industry

JobNimbus has announced the launch of AssistAI, a fully integrated AI sales assistant built specifically for the roofing industry.

AssistAI is a game-changer for contractors. Whether they’re on a roof or between jobs, our customers can now rest easy knowing every opportunity is captured and no call is missed.” — Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of CRM and project management software for contractors, has announced the launch of AssistAI , a fully integrated AI sales assistant built specifically for the roofing industry.Designed to help contractors stop losing business to missed calls, AssistAI acts as a 24/7 virtual receptionist. It answers incoming calls, books appointments, captures lead data, and responds to customer questions in real time. All call data is synced automatically into the JobNimbus platform, no manual input required.“AssistAI is a game-changer for contractors,” said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. “Whether they’re on a roof or between jobs, our customers can now rest easy knowing every opportunity is captured and no call is missed.”AssistAI Key Features:- 24/7 Call Coverage – Never miss a lead, no matter the time or day- Automated Scheduling – Books estimates, consultations, and site visits- CRM Integration – Transcripts, recordings, and contact details auto-logged- Custom Branding – Matches each contractor’s business tone and style- Multi-Location Routing – Supports complex setups and business structuresAssistAI is available exclusively to JobNimbus customers and have an active website, starting at $298 per agent/month, plus per-minute usage pricing. It’s the first product in the upcoming JobNimbus Marketing Hub, a suite of AI and automation tools built to help contractors grow efficiently.In early testing, one contractor recovered $30,000 in lost revenue in just 30 days—proof that AssistAI turns missed calls into booked jobs.Future capabilities will include outbound calling, SMS and chat functionality, multi-calendar support, and integrations with tools like Roofle.Contractors can activate AssistAI through the Marketing tab in their JobNimbus dashboard or learn more at www.jobnimbus.com/product/assistai

Introducing AssistAI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.