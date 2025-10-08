Zen Honeycutt selected as Top Non-Profit Founder and Executive Director of the Year by IAOTP

Zen Honeycutt will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Mom’s Across America, was recently selected as Top Non-Profit Founder and Executive Director of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-gala"With over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Honeycutt has proven herself to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and national coalition of unstoppable moms who educate and inspire others to transform the food industry and environment—creating healthy communities together. Always eager to connect with those interested in better health for all, Ms. Honeycutt has been featured on ABC, CNN, The Dr. Oz Show, Fox News, C-SPAN, Reuters, and in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and The Huffington Post, among others. Her speaking and consulting work has taken her around the globe, including to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, China, France, The Hague, and across the United States.Ms. Honeycutt is also a former entrepreneur and the founder of Zen's Purple Garden LLC, where she developed a line of natural wellness products, sleep aids, and modern aromatherapy solutions.She is the author of the book Unstoppable – Transforming Sickness and Struggle into Triumph, Empowerment, and a Celebration of Community, which addresses the health crisis in America and illustrates how taking charge of your own well-being can reverse chronic conditions within your family. She shares how she helped her children recover from life-threatening food allergies, autism symptoms, and asthma—and how, through the power of community, she helped spark a national and global movement to transform the food supply.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: strategic planning, business development and strategy, public speaking, motivational speaking, social networking, leadership development, nonprofits, activism, and alternative medicine.Before embarking on her current career path, Ms. Honeycutt worked as a Fashion and Product Designer for Earl Jeans (Nautica), Fossil, Le Chateau, and dollhouse (Jou Jou). She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design – The New School.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Honeycutt has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she is being considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will also be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December, where she will be recognized as the Top Non-Profit Founder and Executive Director of the Year for 2025.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), stated:"Choosing Ms. Honeycutt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Honeycutt attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors who guided her along the way. When she’s not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue growing her business and empowering leaders in her industry."For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

