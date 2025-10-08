For Immediate Release

October 8, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Public Invited to Bison Auction at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge on November 5

PRATT – On Nov. 5, 2025, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will hold a public auction for surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at the Refuge – 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County. Bidding and non-bidding parties are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is dedicated to preserving the state’s prairie heritage. Herds of bison and elk, two species native to Kansas grasslands, are maintained on the grounds. Because the refuge can only support a limited number of animals, surplus bison are periodically offered to the public through auction.

A combined total of 61 bison will be auctioned this year, including:

5 – Cows

14 – Yearling Heifers

13 – 2-yr-old Bulls

13 – Yearling Bulls

8 – Bull Calves

8 – Heifer Calves

Heifer calves older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis, with certificates issued.

Those interested in bidding may preregister by filling out the bidder registration form and emailing it to cassie.smith@ks.gov no later than Nov. 3, 2025. While preregistration is preferred, on-site registration will also be available.

Buyers must pick up bison on the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager prior to the sale. Animals become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on auction day.

Load-out assistance is available until dusk on the day of the auction. Trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in dark conditions.

Cash, card, and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted.

KDWP reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

For questions regarding the auction, contact Maxwell Wildlife Refuge manager Cliff Peterson at (620) 628-4592 or the KDWP Pratt Operations Office at (620) 672-0763.

For more on Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, including tour information, click HERE.

###

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers. Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.gov.