KDWP, Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center to Host Wild Foods Cook-Off

For Immediate Release:

October 03, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center to Host Wild Foods Cook-Off

SHAWNEE – Whether grilled, smoked, poached, canned or dehydrated, wild foods from the Kansas outdoors will be on showcase at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ annual Wild Foods Cook-off in Lawrence on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. From first-time cooks to classically trained chefs, KDWP invites everyone to compete at this free community event hosted with the Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center.

The competition will be held at Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center, 1365 N. 1250 Road, Lawrence, from 1 to 4 p.m. Competitors may submit one entry total in any of the following categories: wild game, wild fish, wild plants, wild mushrooms, wild sweets (fruit, berries, dessert, etc.), and wild invasive/nuisance species (garlic mustard, white perch, Asian carp, autumn olive, etc.). Entries will be judged by a panel of local expert foragers, with prizes awarded to the top entrant in each category and a special prize for the Community Favorite.

Competitors must register in advance, and all dishes must be fully cooked and prepared prior to arrival; no on-site cooking is permitted. Dishes should be large enough for taste-testing by judges and community attendees. Interested parties may register for the competition HERE. Registration closes Oct. 25, 2025.

“Wild foods connect people to the land in a way few experiences can,” said Amy Bousman, KDWP engagement coordinator. “This event celebrates that connection by showcasing the flavors of Kansas and the knowledge of our foraging, hunting, and fishing communities, while inviting newcomers to learn, taste, and try something new.”

In addition to the Cook-Off, the day’s activities will include opportunities to taste a variety of native wild foods and to engage with KDWP staff and community organizations. All events are free and open to the public. Attendees do not need to register a dish to taste entries or participate in the event.

For questions, contact event organizer and KDWP Engagement Coordinator Amy Bousman at amy.bousman@ks.gov.

###

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers. Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.gov.