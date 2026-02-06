Ollie Garrett Sentenced to Serve 15 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

February 6, 2026

(Kenai, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson sentenced 62-year-old Ollie Garrett to 25 years with 10 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve, following his guilty plea to a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. On his release from custody, Garrett will be on felony probation for a period of 15 years, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

In Sept. 2025, after jury selection, Garrett pleaded guilty to engaging in acts of sexual penetration and contact with a 12-year-old girl with developmental disabilities. At the time of the abuse, Garrett was in a position of trust to the victim and her family. The agreement reflects an active sentence at the top of the presumptive range for the offense of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Given the victim’s vulnerabilities, the State entered into the plea agreement in an effort minimize further impact on the victim. The State argued that the aggravated sentence was appropriate considering the conduct and the need for a significant period of isolation.

The primary investigating agency was the Kenai Police Department, led by Investigator Joshua Hall.

Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti.

