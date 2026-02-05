Fairbanks Man Found Guilty of Indecent Exposure in the First Degree

February 4, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On February 3, 2026, a Fairbanks jury convicted 42-year-old Stanley Olson of Indecent Exposure in the First Degree.

The allegations stemmed from an incident at a local coffee shop where Olson called a barista into a restroom and masturbated in front of her.

Based on his prior felony convictions which include Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree and Assault in the Third Degree, Olson faces a sentencing range of 15 to 25 years.

Since Olson was convicted of a sexual felony, he is being held in custody without bail. Currently, sentencing is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas and Assistant District Attorney Glen Parks with the assistance of Paralegal Jaboha Smothers and Law Office Assistant Amie Salzman. Assistant DA Lucas thanks the victim for coming forward and facing the offender in court, and thanks Officer Caleb Reuter for his diligence in investigating this case.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.