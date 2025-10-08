Asynchronous Professional Learning Opportunity: Exploring the Question Formulation Technique (QFT)

Starting October 21, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators to explore the Question Formulation Technique (QFT), developed by the Right Question Institute at Harvard University.

In education, answers matter, but the ability to ask the right questions builds critical thinking and fosters deep learning. The QFT is a practical and structured method for generating, refining, and using questions to drive learning.

This free professional learning opportunity will be available through EnGiNE, the Maine DOE’s online learning platform. Participants will progress through two online modules per week for approximately four weeks, engaging with readings, asynchronous videos, and discussion prompts. The experience concludes with the design of a lesson using the QFT.

Educators who wish to delve further into the QFT can join an optional virtual learning community, with support available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. These sessions provide opportunities to practice the QFT collaboratively, share ideas, and apply it in authentic contexts.

Please complete this form to register for the QFT EnGiNE course. Registration will close on October 20, 2025. Following registration, an email with instructions on how to set up an EnGiNE account will be sent to the email address submitted in the registration.

Together, we will connect the QFT with object-based learning and deep conceptual thinking, equipping educators with powerful strategies to spark curiosity and inquiry in their classrooms. Course participants can earn up to 12 contact hours.

For more information, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov.