Dr. Thomas Murphy selected as Top Chemical Engineer of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Thomas Murphy, a LinkedIn Top 1% Chemical Process Engineer, was recently selected as Top Chemical Engineer of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of the year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three and a half decades in the industry, Dr. Murphy has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Murphy is a top chemical process engineer as well as top 1% in financial economics. He is a chemical engineer with experience evaluating strategic investments for valuation, risk, and strategic fit with a company or industry. This includes alternative energy and chemical processing methods, environmental emission reductions, and green carbon nanostructures as replacements for fossil fuels and carbon sequestration, research & development projects that require external financing because of high costs, extended duration, and the need for external collaboration.Dr. Murphy was a Testifying Expert in many high-profile matters before the SEC, CFTC, Federal Courts, and Arbitration. He has held key positions with top tier companies, auditing firms, and consulting firms. These include General Electric, DuPont, NASA, Kansas State University, Air Liquide, Deloitte, Real Options Group, E&Y, UHY, Charles River Associates, Valuation Risk & Strategy LLC, and Green Carbon Nanostructures.He served on the College of Law - Dean's Board of Advisors for ten years during the building of Dineen Hall. Specialties: Litigation Support and Consulting: Economics Finance Ph.D. Dissertation, Research & Development and Energy Derivatives, Complex Financial Derivative Structures, Risk Assessments Analytics, Hedging, Real Option Modeling and Systems Engineering analysis of Strategic Investments. Multidisciplinary: Chemical Engineering; Quantitative Economics Finance, and Technology Commercialization Law.Dr. Murphy has direct experience in electronic circuit design, analog to digital converters at General Electric's Sonar Signal Processing Unit. He was a Research Chemical Engineer with the DuPont Experimental Station in polymers and cationic exchange membranes. He was also the Production Supervisor at DuPont Fayetteville Works with responsibility for polymer processing, quality control laboratory, activated sludge aerobic wastewater treatment, recycling nonstandard polymer, and managing the tank farm. Later he held marketing and technical service positions in the U.S. and South America.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, business valuation, risk analytics, risk management, technology commercialization, economics, hedging, derivatives, litigation support, financial modeling, higher education teaching and research, public speaking, analytical skills, energy, and strategy.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Murphy began his undergraduate education with completion of an Associate of Science in Engineering Science from SUNY Canton, immediately followed by his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University. He earned his M.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Syracuse University. Following that, Dr. Murphy earned his Doctor of Law from Syracuse University in Technology Commercialization and combined that into his Ph.D. in Financial Economics and Quantitative Methods from The Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. Dr. Murphy has continued his education with two Postgraduate degrees from MIT in Technology and Innovation Acceleration as well as a Systems Approach to Complex Processes Like Petroleum and Petrochemical Refineries.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Murphy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of “Top Chemical Engineer of the Year for 2026”.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Murphy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Murphy attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time at his organic family farm overlooking Skaneateles Lake, New York. 