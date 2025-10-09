Omnia Fishing and Thorne Bros Have Partnered to Expand Inventory, and Deliver a Best-in-Class Shopping Experience

Omnia Thorne Bros

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnia Fishing and Thorne Brothers announced today a sale and strategic partnership; a collaboration combines Omnia’s industry-leading digital experience and map-based shopping with Thorne Bros’ operational strength and multi-species sophistication to deliver what anglers want most: more selection, better in-stock rates, an exceptional multi-channel shopping experience, and reliable fulfillment.

Through this partnership, customers can expect:

• Expanded Selection and Higher In-Stock Rate: A broader and deeper assortment of bass and multi-species tackle, including new brands and categories and consistent product availability powered by Thorne Bros’ increased warehouse capacity.

• Seamless Tackle Shopping: A best-in-class shopping experience on OmniaFishing.com from their unique lake and species-based recommendation and shopping tools with transaction checkout and fulfillment handled by Thorne Bros for industry best shipping speed.

• Enhanced Benefits of an Omnia Subscription: Expanded Omnia PRO features and subscription benefits with loyalty credits honored online, in-store with Thorne, and at tradeshows, with additional joint promotions on the horizon.

“This partnership directly addresses the one thing customers have asked for: more tackle selection and more reliable availability,” said Co-founder and CEO Matt Johnson, Omnia Fishing. “Together with Thorne Bros, we’re not just meeting that expectation — we’re building a platform strong enough to rival the biggest names in the industry while staying focused on what we each do best.”

The Omnia shopping experience and tackle recommendation engine will always be free but, as part of today’s announcement, Omnia is also introducing Omnia CORE, a new entry-level subscription tier designed to make its digital tools more accessible on the web and in the Omnia Fishing App. Priced at $39 per year, CORE gives anglers access to all Omnia mapping layers, waypoint management tools, and provides 5% credit back and free shipping on all tackle purchases. Most importantly, Thorne will offer in-store and tradeshow discounts for Omnia subscribers, expanding the value of the subscription.

Omnia CORE joins Omnia PRO, the company’s premium $59 per year subscription, which includes 10% credit back on all purchases plus a Navionics mapping subscription inside the Omnia app. With CORE and PRO, anglers now have two flexible ways to save and take advantage of Omnia’s growing digital ecosystem.

The partnership also delivers significant advantages to vendor partners by creating increased volumes, more consistent shipping/order cadence, and stocking in a single location. In addition, Omnia and Thorne will work with vendors to help market the right products, on the right lakes, at the right time of year, for fishermen and women to have the best experience possible. Together, Omnia and Thorne Bros will expand assortments, maintain higher inventory levels, and strengthen vendor relationships in ways other players cannot.

“By combining the strengths of Omnia and Thorne Brothers, we will be able to continue to bring customers the best “all fishing all the time” retail experience, but at an enhanced level” said Partner/CEO Kurt Hansen, Thorne Bros. “Thorne Brothers acquisition of Omnia’s ecommerce retail channel and inventory, plus the resulting partnership, positions us to compete head-to-head with the largest retailers, both online and in-store, to provide the best experience possible for our customers.”

About Omnia Fishing

Omnia Fishing is a digital-first tackle retailer that helps anglers’ shop by lake, species, and season with a uniquely personalized map-based shopping experience. Omnia subscribers can choose between Omnia CORE ($39/year, 5% back + mapping layers) and Omnia PRO ($59/year, 10% back + mapping layers, including a Navionics in-app subscription) for added benefits, credits, and advanced digital trip-planning tools. Check us out on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OmniaFishing Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/omniafishing/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@omniafishing

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8VoqtTzNN09TSycM4rHHBQ or reach out to Matt Johnson matt@omniafishing.com 715.864.9347



About Thorne Bros

Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Thorne Bros is a premier fishing retailer specializing in multi-species and custom equipment. For over four decades, Thorne Bros has served instore, online and sport show customers with one of the most comprehensive selections in the Midwest, with a strong focus on customer service and expertise. More information available https://www.thornebros.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thornebros/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thornebros/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThorneBros or reach out to partners Kurt Hansen 612.812.1910 Kurt@thornebros.com or Ben Olsen 763.572.3782 Ben@Thornebros.com

Legal Disclaimer:

