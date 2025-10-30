Interstate Advanced Materials Sacramento Powers Northern California Businesses with Reliable Material Solutions

Interstate Advanced Materials Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics , proudly supports businesses across Northern California through its Sacramento Solution Center. The team delivers cutting-edge material solutions and trusted project expertise for a diverse range of commercial and industrial applications.Founded in Sacramento in 1980, Interstate Advanced Materials set out to help local businesses grow by providing dependable material solutions. Today, the Sacramento Solution Center remains a cornerstone for the region, providing customers with high-performance plastics, composite materials, and machining services. Interstate Plastics Sacramento supports a broad range of customer needs with CNC machining, fabrication, cut-to-size, custom parts, and routing services, reaffirming its commitment to service excellence. Interstate Advanced Materials Sacramento is a reliable partner for industries that shape the Northern California economy, including agriculture, food processing, MRO manufacturing, and security. Customers benefit from fast shipping, wholesale pricing plans , and specialized materials that help improve equipment efficiency and reduce operational costs.Guided by Interstate Advanced Materials’ mission to be the most trusted distributor of material solutions, the Sacramento team brings decades of combined experience in plastics and composites. They embody the company’s values of honesty, integrity, curiosity, passion, continuous improvement, and responsiveness, delivering guidance and support that help customers succeed in competitive markets.“Interstate Advanced Materials Sacramento is dedicated to supporting the long-term growth of Northern California businesses,” said Randy Black, Sacramento Solution Center Manager. “Our team goes beyond supplying materials by providing the expertise and service customers rely on to improve performance and reduce costs.”With over four decades of experience in the industry, Interstate Advanced Materials continues to expand its capabilities and deliver innovative material solutions that empower businesses in Northern California to succeed.For more information, contact Interstate Advanced Materials Sacramento at (800) 742-3444 or visit the location at 330 Commerce Circle, Sacramento, CA 95815.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 45 years.

