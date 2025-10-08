AMS to Host CLE Seminar on 'Contemporary Issues in Music & Copyright Law'

The event is organized in partnership with the Minnesota Bar Association.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Musicological Society (AMS), in collaboration with the Sports, Art & Entertainment Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association , is pleased to announce the daylong Continuing Legal Education (CLE) seminar, "Contemporary Issues in Music & Copyright Law." This important event, set for November 7, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is tailored for legal professionals seeking to stay abreast of the latest developments in music-related intellectual property law.The seminar offers a unique opportunity for legal professionals and law students focused on music, entertainment, and intellectual property to connect with their peers, forensic musicologists, and music industry scholars. Attendees will deepen their knowledge of recent case law and important legal concepts while earning CLE credits (approval pending) and strengthening their professional networks.The daylong seminar consists of the following four sessions:1. "Music Copyright Infringement Case Decision Review" (9:30–10:30 am CST): An update on recent court decisions, featuring audio examples and expert analysis. Moderated by Robert (Bob) Clarida, Esq., with panelists Peter Anderson, Esq.; Barbara Marchevsky, Esq.; and Katherine M. Leo, Ph.D., J.D.2. "How a Music Copyright Infringement Case Unfolds Procedurally" (11:00 am–12:00 pm CST): A step-by-step review of an infringement case, moderated by Kenneth J. Abdo, Esq., and featuring Timothy C. Matson, Esq.; Dana DeVlieger, Ph.D., Esq.; and Robert Fink, Ph.D.3. "Methods and Ethics in Music Copyright Analysis" (1:30–2:30 pm CST): Insights from leading experts on forensic evaluation, responsibilities, and the role of expert witnesses, led by moderator Katherine M. Leo, Ph.D., J.D., with John Covach, Ph.D., and Alexander Stewart, Ph.D.4. "Hot Topics in Music Law" (3:00–4:00 pm CST): An exploration of pressing issues like artificial intelligence and music privacy, moderated by Serona Elton, Esq., with panelists Anthony S. Mendoza, Esq., and Andy Blair, Esq.The seminar will be held in Skyway A-B at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis Hotel. Registration is $125 for general attendees, with a special discounted rate of $100 for Minnesota Bar Association members and registered attendees of the 2025 AMS-SMT Joint Annual Meeting, and $75 for Sports, Art & Entertainment Law Section members of the Minnesota Bar Association. Law students enjoy a sharply discounted seminar registration rate of $10 and are strongly encouraged to attend. Register early to secure a seat.This CLE seminar exemplifies the AMS’s commitment to fostering legal expertise and collaboration in the music community. Join your colleagues for a day of learning, discussion, and shared strategic growth in the face of today’s legal challenges. For details, agenda, and registration information, visit the seminar web page The seminar is part of the 2025 AMS-SMT Joint Annual Meeting, the largest music studies conference in the world and a vibrant gathering point for music educators, scholars, and practitioners. In addition to dynamic sessions and networking opportunities, the Annual Meeting features live music performances and a broader exploration of music’s role across disciplines. CLE seminar attendees are warmly encouraged to experience the full conference for expanded learning and deeper engagement with the music studies community and to form stronger connections with forensic musicologists. For conference registration and more information, visit the Joint Annual Meeting web page About the American Musicological SocietyThe American Musicological Society (AMS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research in the various fields of music as a branch of learning and scholarship. The AMS supports a vibrant community of scholars, educators, and legal professionals through publications, conferences, and advocacy, fostering a deeper understanding of music's role in culture and society.

