Largest Music Studies Conference in the World Convenes in Minneapolis

2025 AMS-SMT Joint Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis Hotel, 6–9 November 2025

The 2025 AMS-SMT Joint Annual Meeting is the world’s largest and most intellectually and artistically diverse conference catering to music experts and creative professionals.” — Siovahn A. Walker, R. F. Judd Executive Director, AMS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Musicological Society (AMS) will hold its 91st annual meeting in Minneapolis, MN at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 6–9 November 2025. Organized jointly with the Society for Music Theory, it is the largest music studies conference in the world. With an expected attendance of over 2,000 educators, researchers, music administrators, and creative professionals, the AMS-SMT Joint Annual Meeting promises to be a vibrant hub for discussion and discovery across the interdisciplinary field of music studies. The conference is open to music studies professionals and music enthusiasts of all kinds.For registration information and additional details, visit the conference website The AMS-SMT 2025 Joint Annual Meeting program includes hundreds of papers, workshops, roundtables, lectures, and performances. Experts from around the globe will present their research and share their perspectives on a wide range of topics, including jazz, popular music, opera, early music, hip hop, country music, and much more. The rigorous selection process for presenters reflects the high standards of both the American Musicological Society and the Society for Music Theory, and is part of what makes this event the world’s leading music studies conference.Attendees can look forward to a variety of sessions that will enhance their professional skills and broaden their understanding of various musical genres. The program begins even before the formal start of the conference with a special day-long seminar, the Music Leadership Forum: Navigating Crisis and Change . This special event will gather leaders from music studies, the performing arts, education, and the nonprofit sector to share, learn, and connect. Other preconference events include the Eleventh International New Beethoven Research Conference, organized by the American Beethoven Society, and France: Musiques, Cultures, 1789–1918.Once the conference starts, attendees will have a wide selection of sessions, workshops, lectures, performances, and networking events to choose from. See the full annual meeting program on the conference website for details.The meeting will feature an impressive lineup of performances and lecture-recitals, allowing attendees to experience live music almost every day, often multiple times a day. Scheduled performances include: “Aspects of Sound, Silence and Meditation in the Keyboard Music of Tōru Takemitsu (1930–1996)” with Roger Woodward; “Celebrating Scandinavian and Somali Music with the Nordstär Ensemble” presented by the Minneapolis-based Nordstär Ensemble; “Taken in Stride: The Mundanity of Ambulation” with Kwami Coleman; “Chinese Guzheng Performance from Antiquity to Modernity” featuring Wenshi Chen; “Musical Landscapes Across the Americas” by Incantare and The Mirandola Ensemble; “African Pianism: A Celebration of African Composers” featuring twelve separate performers and speakers; and much more.There will also be a number of featured lectures, roundtables, and workshops, such as the AMS President’s Endowed Plenary Lecture by Professor Emerita Beverley Diamond on “Living in the Longer Now: Indigenous Music/Dance as History” and the “Workshop in Research Techniques and Bibliography,” led by Ralph Whyte and sponsored by Répertoire International de Littérature Musicale (RILM).The 2025 AMS-SMT Joint Annual meeting will also include a day-long continuing legal education (CLE) seminar for students and professionals interested in copyright and entertainment law. Titled “ Contemporary Issues in Music & Copyright Law ,” this special event will explore recent developments in copyright litigation and copyright infringement law.With all this and more, it is not surprising that AMS Executive Director, Dr. Siovahn A. Walker, describes the Joint Annual Meeting as the “world's largest and most intellectually and artistically diverse conference catering to music experts and creative professionals.”

