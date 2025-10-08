Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,715 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

AZERBAIJAN, October 8 - On October 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a Croatian delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Parliament.

Noting that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament stated that the beauty of the capital Baku had made a deep impression on him.

Gordan Jandroković congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his contributions and service to the Azerbaijani state and people. He also extended his congratulations regarding the outcomes achieved in Washington toward advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stating that relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a high level, Jandroković emphasized the existing opportunities for further expanding interparliamentary ties. He noted the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups in both countries and underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation between various parliamentary committees.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of state praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia. He underscored that Croatia has consistently supported the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union and NATO.

During the meeting, they stated that bilateral relations are developing based on principles of friendship and partnership with ample opportunities existing for cooperation in energy, investments, tourism, and other fields. They also discussed the prospects for advancing relations within international parliamentary organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more