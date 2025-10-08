Attorney General Bird Congratulates Leif Olson on Confirmation as U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Northern District

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird congratulates Leif Olson on his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

Attorney General Bird appointed Olson as Chief Deputy Attorney General after she took office in 2023. Since then, Olson has played a vital role in upholding the rule of law, supporting victims, and protecting the rights of Iowans.

“Leif’s service and dedication have been invaluable,” said Attorney General Bird. I am grateful for the time he invested in our office, and I am confident he will continue serving Iowans with integrity and distinction in his new role.”

United States Attorneys are the chief federal law enforcement officers in their districts and are also involved in civil litigation where the federal government is a party. The Northern District of Iowa covers 52 counties in the northern half of the state. It is headquartered in Cedar Rapids with a branch office in Sioux City.

