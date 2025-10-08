RW3 CultureWizard Launches Wizzy: AI Workplace Partner for Global Collaboration and Business Travel

New AI-driven platform delivers real-time cultural insights and workplace guidance to help professionals collaborate confidently across borders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RW3 CultureWizard, the leader in cross-cultural training and global workforce transformation for more than two decades, today announced the launch of Wizzy, its new AI workplace partner for global collaboration and business travel. Built on RW3’s proprietary cultural research and digital learning platform, Wizzy provides instant, practical guidance to help professionals build trust, navigate differences, and work more effectively in today’s global workplace.Wizzy combines conversational AI with RW3’s 175 expert-vetted proprietary cultural Country Profiles and decades of workplace insight. Users can access tailored advice in real time, from preparing for a meeting in Japan to leading a project in Germany, making cultural intelligence accessible at the speed of business.“For over 25 years, we’ve helped global teams succeed by navigating cultural differences,” said Michael Schell, CEO of RW3 CultureWizard. “With Wizzy, we’ve taken that expertise and made it available to CultureWizard users, instantly. It’s not just another chatbot. Wizzy is an AI partner built on real-world cultural research that helps people collaborate with empathy and clarity.”In its first release, Wizzy offers:- Instant access to 175 Country Profiles with workplace etiquette, communication styles, and expectations- Practical, in-the-moment advice for calls, meetings, and new roles- Support for real challenges such as giving feedback or resolving misunderstandings across cultures- Relationship-building insights to help professionals establish trust and credibility worldwideAs users engage, Wizzy will continue to evolve into an adaptive coach, learning about individual needs and offering increasingly personalized guidance.“The future of work depends on human connection,” said Charlene Solomon, President of RW3 CultureWizard. “AI has the potential to amplify, not replace, our humanity. Wizzy is our first step in creating technology that helps people connect and work inclusively across borders.”AvailabilityWizzy is now available to all CultureWizard platform users and in the CultureWizard mobile app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Organizations and professionals not currently using CultureWizard can request demo access to explore Wizzy’s capabilities.To learn more or request a demo, visit www.rw-3.com About RW3 CultureWizardRW3 CultureWizard is a global leader in corporate culture transformation, helping organizations bridge cultural gaps, improve communication, create more inclusive environments and build high-performing teams. Through its award-winning CultureWizard platform and network of 200+ expert trainers, RW3 delivers bespoke, multi-modal learning at scale — combining digital courses, live training, gaming, and proprietary assessments. With over two decades of experience and insights from more than 5 million learners, RW3 equips companies to align values with behaviors, fuel innovation, and build cultures that drive engagement, performance, and growth.

